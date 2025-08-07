Transfer SEC QB gets vote of confidence from former Georgia head coach
Former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold is entering a new era of his young career at Auburn after a tough campaign at Oklahoma last season.
After waiting his turn behind Dillon Gabriel, Arnold took on the starting quarterback role for the Sooners as a sophomore. There were bright spots for the dual-threat passer, but wins were extremely hard to come by, and Arnold was ultimately benched after 10 games in what would be a 6-7 season under head coach Brent Venables.
Arnold threw for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding another 444 yards and three scores on the ground. What was concerning, though, was his ball security, as Arnold fumbled nine times, including three against Missouri.
Arnold went on to transfer to Auburn, where head coach Hugh Freeze and Co. had been searching for their next signal-caller. He was a hot commodity in the transfer portal while holding a $2 million NIL valuation.
It's a fresh start for the Atlanta native and one that former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan, who served as an Oklahoma assistant in the late 1980s, believes will get the most out of Arnold's acclaimed talent.
“I’m a big Jackson Arnold fan… In his defense, he had zero help," Donnan said on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning." " I mean, his offense line was probably the worst OU’s had because of the injuries and transfers lost. Every snap he’s running for his life. And if you’re going up to the line – Greg (McElroy) talks about it all the time – and you’re not really secure in your protection… you are going to be a little shaky.”
Oklahoma's offense, which finished 119th in passing and 97th in scoring, allowed the most sacks in the country. And injury-plagued offensive line and wide receiver group only added more chaos for an inexperienced Arnold.
At Auburn, there should be an improvement in both areas despite four straight losing seasons. The Tigers return the No. 3 offensive front in the SEC, according to former Auburn center Cole Cubelic. And former five-star Cam Coleman leads a receiver room that also includes top transfer Eric Singleton Jr.
“The reality is that even if Auburn was like it was last year or the year before – that’s a lot better offensive cast than he played with," Donnan said. "And I know he knows the system that coach Freeze utilizes, he’s got some players to help him, and I think it’s just going to be a different atmosphere as far as holding the ball.”
“This kid was really, really highly recruited… I think he can be a real sleeper product," Donnan said.
Arnold is slated to make his Auburn debut in the season opener at Baylor on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET (Fox).