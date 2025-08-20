Ty Simpson inks new NIL deal after Alabama’s QB announcement
New Alabama starting quarterback Ty Simpson has added a new NIL partnership ahead of his first career start against Florida State.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb announced Simpson as the Crimson Tide's starter after the third-year passer beat out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell in fall camp.
Being Alabama's starting quarterback comes with some significant exposure, and Simpson is taking advantage of NIL opportunities off the field.
The former five-star – represented by sports agency QB Reps – previously inked NIL deals with Sports, Raising Canes, Hollister, Panini and Topps before announcing a new deal with apparel brand Hugo Boss on Wednesday.
"Found my fit," Simpson wrote on Instagram. Thank you, @boss. #BeYourOwnBoss
Simpson released a statement around his new partnership with Hugo Boss to on On3's Pete Nakos.
“We all want to look our best and find the right fit and style, so to be able to partner with Boss is a dream,” Simpson said. “It’s kind of surreal for a kid from Martin, Tennessee, to be wearing one of the world’s most iconic fashion brands. I’m incredibly excited and grateful.”
According to the report, Simpson will wear Hugo Boss apparel during official events, gameday appearances and interviews. The money involved with the deal wasn't disclosed.
A formidable season from Simpson would only add more opportunties like these to his plate down the road. For now, the new Alabama starter holds an On3 NIL valuation of $561,000.
Simpson brings 381 career passing yards, 130 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 16 total appearances to the Crimson Tide's attack before the visit to Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).