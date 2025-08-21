UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s NIL salary revealed
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is entering his first season at UCLA after a dramatic exit from Tennessee after the 2024 college football season.
The former five-star was one of the first high school recruits to sign an NIL deal before enrolling at a school when coming out as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 class.
Iamaleava, reportedly playing under a multi-year deal worth $8 million, took over as the starter last season. And the Vols found success, making their first College Football Playoff appearance.
Tennessee was expected to return Iamaleava leading up to the final day of spring practice, when news of its star quarterback's decision to transfer reached head coach Josh Heupel. Though disputed by both parties, Iamaleava and his representatives were reportedly seeking around $4 million for the 2025 season.
Negotiations seemingly stalled, leading to Iamaleava and Tennessee parting ways. The Long Beach, California, native went on to transfer to UCLA, where he will make around $1.2 million this year, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Based on reports of Iamaleava's NIL dealings, it appears the 6-foot-6, 215-pound passer has taken a pay cut after his spring transfer.
Iamaleava and the Bruins will open the 2025 season at home against Utah at 11 p.m. ET (Fox).