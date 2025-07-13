Which college football stars have the highest NIL projection in 2025?
There is no shortage of star power in college football this year, and some of the game's biggest names are projected to rake in millions of Name, Image and Likeness dollars as they compete for a postseason berth.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is the only true freshman ranked inside the top 10 of college football's top NIL earners after signing a reported $12.5 million deal with the Wolverines. The former five-star holds an On3 NIL valuation of $3 million as he prepares to take the starting role.
Experienced starting quarterbacks like Arizona State's Sam Leavitt ($3.1 million), Penn State's Drew Allar ($3.1 million) and Clemson's Cade Klubnik ($3.4 million) passed up the opportunity to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but more development and enticing NIL earnings were too good to ignore.
Among the SEC's top quarterbacks, Florida's DJ Lagway ($3.7 million) and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers both hold NIL valuations of $3.7 million after breaking out as freshmen last season.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, another star passer that declined turning pro, ranks fourth nationally with a $3.8 million NIL valuation after leading the SEC in passing.
The only non-quarterback on the list is Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The sophomore holds an NIL valuation of $4.2 million after helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.
Miami paid handsomely for Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck, a two-year starter that posted a 24-3 record leading the Bulldogs. The sixth-year senior ranks second with an NIL valuation of $4.3 million and reportedly accepted $4.5 million to play for the Hurricanes.
Top-10 NIL earners in college football (On3)
No. 10 Michigan QB Bryce Underwood, $3 million
No. 9 Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt, $3.1 million
No. 8 Penn State QB Drew Allar, $3.1 million
No. 7 Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, $3.4 million
No. 6 Florida QB DJ Lagway, $3.7 million
No. 5 South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, $3.7 million
No. 4 LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, $3.8 million
No. 3 Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, $4.2 million
No. 2 Miami QB Carson Beck, $4.3 million
No. 1 Texas QB Arch Manning, $6.8 million
Leading all college athletes is non other than Texas quarterback Arch Manning. The former five-star has only started two games through his first two seasons, but his talent and family legacy have propelled him to the top in NIL valuations ($6.8 million) by a wide margin.