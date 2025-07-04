Which players have the highest NIL value on every Big Ten football program?
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
Staying competitive in the Name, Image and Likeness space is a large part of the Big Ten's two consecutive college football national championships, and things are no different entering the 2025 season.
From highly-touted quarterbacks like Penn State's Drew Allar and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola to standout wide receivers like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Oregon's Evan Stewart, the conference has some of the nation's highest-valued players in NIL.
Here's a look at the Big Ten's 18 teams by their highest-valued NIL earners, per On3 valuations, for the 2025 season.
Maryland: TE Dorian Fleming
Dorian Fleming signed with the Terrapins as a three-star recruit out of Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Virginia) in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end leads Maryland with a $238,000 NIL valuation.
Purdue: RB Devin Mockobee
The program leader for rushing yards by a freshman, Mockobee has 2,466 and 21 total touchdowns over the last three seasons. The former three-star out of Boonville, Indiana, leads all Boilermakers with a $265,000 NIL valuation.
Wisconsin: OT Riley Mahlman
Wisconsin offensive tackle Riley Mahlman signed with the Badgers as the No. 7 player at his position in the class of 2021. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native is one of the Big Ten's most experienced tackles (33 appearances) and leads the Badgers with an NIL valuation of $492,000.
Michigan State: QB Aidan Chiles
Aidan Chiles, a former Oregon State transfer, returns for his second season as the starter at Michigan State. The Downey, California, native was a top-10 quarterback in the class of 2023 and leads the way with a $637,000 NIL valuation.
Minnesota: RB Darius Taylor
After an injury thwarted half of his true freshman season, Minnesota's Darius Taylor racked up 986 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns last season. The former three-star recruit out of Walled Lake, Michigan, leads the Golden Gophers with a $804,000 NIL valuation.
Rutgers: EDGE Eric O’Neill
Rutgers signed Eric O’Neill in the offseason after he entered the transfer portal following one season at James Madison and the previous three seasons at Long Island. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound EDGE has 28.5 career sacks and leads the Scarlett Knights with an $849,000 NIL valuation
Iowa: DL Aaron Graves
One of the top-returning defensive lineman in the country, Iowa's Aaron Graves totaled career-highs in tackles for loss (8), sacks (6) and forced fumbles (3) as a junior last season, earning an honorable All-Big Ten selection. The Dayton, Iowa, native leads the Hawkeyes on the NIL front with a $854,000 valuation.
Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer
Luke Altmyer, a former Ole Miss transfer, put together a big year for Illinois last season with a career-high 26 total touchdowns, leading the Fighting Illini to their best season since 2001. The former four-star recruit out of Starkville, Mississippi, paces Illinois with a $1.1 million NIL valuation.
Northwestern: OT Caleb Tiernan
Northwestern offensive tackle enters his senior season as one of the most experienced players in the country with 39 appearances through four seasons. The All-Big Ten Honorable Mention hails from Livonia, Michigan, and leads the Wildcats with a $1.2 million NIL valuation.
Washington: RB Jonah Coleman
Jonah Coleman transferred to Washington in 2024 after two seasons at Arizona. And the Stockton, California, native flourished with the Huskies, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. Coleman leads Washington with a $1.2 million NIL valuation as a senior.
Indiana: QB Fernando Mendoza
Indiana signed Fernando Mendoza in December after he entered the transfer portal following two seasons at California. The Miami, Florida, native ranked as the No. 4 transfer quarterback and already leads the Hoosiers with a $1.4 million NIL valuation.
USC: QB Jayden Maiava
Quarterback Jayden Maiava was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year at UNLV in 2023 before transferring to USC in 2024. The former three-star out of Henderson, Nevada, enters his first season as the Trojans' full-time starter and holds an NIL valuation of $1.4 million.
Oregon: WR Evan Stewart
Evan Stewart was the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2022 class before signing with Texas A&M. The Frisco, Texas, native went on to transfer to Oregon in 2024 and returns this season as on of the Ducks' top playmakers, leading with a $1.7 million NIL valuation.
UCLA: QB Nico Iamaleava
One of the offseason's biggest stories, Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal after leading Tennessee to its first College Football Playoff appearance. The former five-star chose UCLA and leads the Bruins with an NIL valuation of $2 million.
Nebraska: QB Dylan Raiola
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola started all 13 games for the Cornhuskers after signing as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class. The former five-star out of Buford, Georgia, leads the program with a $2.3 million NIL valuation as a sophomore.
Michigan: QB Bryce Underwood
Michigan pulled out the stops to flip five-star and No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood from LSU. The Belleville, Michigan, native chose to stay home in the end and enters his first season as the highest-valued true freshman in the country with a $3 million NIL valuation.
Penn State: QB Drew Allar
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions to a school-record 13 wins and the program's first playoff appearance in 2024. After passing up an NFL Draft opportunity, he returns as one of the top passers in the country and holds a $3.1 million NIL valuation.
Ohio State: WR Jeremiah Smith
Jeremiah Smith lived up to his five-star pedigree by breaking Ohio State's freshman receiving records while earning Big Ten freshman and receiver of the year, along with Freshman All-America and First-Team All-America honors in 2024.
After helping lead the Buckeyes to a national title, Smith ranks third nationally with an NIL valuation of $4.2 million.