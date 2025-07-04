Name Image Likeness

Which players have the highest NIL value on every Big Ten football program?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4)
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4)
Staying competitive in the Name, Image and Likeness space is a large part of the Big Ten's two consecutive college football national championships, and things are no different entering the 2025 season.

From highly-touted quarterbacks like Penn State's Drew Allar and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola to standout wide receivers like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Oregon's Evan Stewart, the conference has some of the nation's highest-valued players in NIL.

Here's a look at the Big Ten's 18 teams by their highest-valued NIL earners, per On3 valuations, for the 2025 season.

Maryland: TE Dorian Fleming

Dorian Fleming signed with the Terrapins as a three-star recruit out of Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Virginia) in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end leads Maryland with a $238,000 NIL valuation.

Purdue: RB Devin Mockobee

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45)
Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45)

The program leader for rushing yards by a freshman, Mockobee has 2,466 and 21 total touchdowns over the last three seasons. The former three-star out of Boonville, Indiana, leads all Boilermakers with a $265,000 NIL valuation.

Wisconsin: OT Riley Mahlman

Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Riley Mahlman (71)

Wisconsin offensive tackle Riley Mahlman signed with the Badgers as the No. 7 player at his position in the class of 2021. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native is one of the Big Ten's most experienced tackles (33 appearances) and leads the Badgers with an NIL valuation of $492,000.

Michigan State: QB Aidan Chiles

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2)
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2)

Aidan Chiles, a former Oregon State transfer, returns for his second season as the starter at Michigan State. The Downey, California, native was a top-10 quarterback in the class of 2023 and leads the way with a $637,000 NIL valuation.

Minnesota: RB Darius Taylor

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1)
Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1)

After an injury thwarted half of his true freshman season, Minnesota's Darius Taylor racked up 986 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns last season. The former three-star recruit out of Walled Lake, Michigan, leads the Golden Gophers with a $804,000 NIL valuation.

Rutgers: EDGE Eric O’Neill

Rutgers signed Eric O’Neill in the offseason after he entered the transfer portal following one season at James Madison and the previous three seasons at Long Island. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound EDGE has 28.5 career sacks and leads the Scarlett Knights with an $849,000 NIL valuation

Iowa: DL Aaron Graves

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95)

One of the top-returning defensive lineman in the country, Iowa's Aaron Graves totaled career-highs in tackles for loss (8), sacks (6) and forced fumbles (3) as a junior last season, earning an honorable All-Big Ten selection. The Dayton, Iowa, native leads the Hawkeyes on the NIL front with a $854,000 valuation.

Illinois: QB Luke Altmyer

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9)
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9)

Luke Altmyer, a former Ole Miss transfer, put together a big year for Illinois last season with a career-high 26 total touchdowns, leading the Fighting Illini to their best season since 2001. The former four-star recruit out of Starkville, Mississippi, paces Illinois with a $1.1 million NIL valuation.

Northwestern: OT Caleb Tiernan

Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72)
Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72)

Northwestern offensive tackle enters his senior season as one of the most experienced players in the country with 39 appearances through four seasons. The All-Big Ten Honorable Mention hails from Livonia, Michigan, and leads the Wildcats with a $1.2 million NIL valuation.

Washington: RB Jonah Coleman

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1)
Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1)

Jonah Coleman transferred to Washington in 2024 after two seasons at Arizona. And the Stockton, California, native flourished with the Huskies, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. Coleman leads Washington with a $1.2 million NIL valuation as a senior.

Indiana: QB Fernando Mendoza

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15)
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15)

Indiana signed Fernando Mendoza in December after he entered the transfer portal following two seasons at California. The Miami, Florida, native ranked as the No. 4 transfer quarterback and already leads the Hoosiers with a $1.4 million NIL valuation.

USC: QB Jayden Maiava

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14)
Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14)

Quarterback Jayden Maiava was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year at UNLV in 2023 before transferring to USC in 2024. The former three-star out of Henderson, Nevada, enters his first season as the Trojans' full-time starter and holds an NIL valuation of $1.4 million.

Oregon: WR Evan Stewart

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7)

Evan Stewart was the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2022 class before signing with Texas A&M. The Frisco, Texas, native went on to transfer to Oregon in 2024 and returns this season as on of the Ducks' top playmakers, leading with a $1.7 million NIL valuation.

UCLA: QB Nico Iamaleava

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava

One of the offseason's biggest stories, Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal after leading Tennessee to its first College Football Playoff appearance. The former five-star chose UCLA and leads the Bruins with an NIL valuation of $2 million.

Nebraska: QB Dylan Raiola

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15)
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15)

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola started all 13 games for the Cornhuskers after signing as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class. The former five-star out of Buford, Georgia, leads the program with a $2.3 million NIL valuation as a sophomore.

Michigan: QB Bryce Underwood

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19)
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19)

Michigan pulled out the stops to flip five-star and No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood from LSU. The Belleville, Michigan, native chose to stay home in the end and enters his first season as the highest-valued true freshman in the country with a $3 million NIL valuation.

Penn State: QB Drew Allar

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15)
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15)

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions to a school-record 13 wins and the program's first playoff appearance in 2024. After passing up an NFL Draft opportunity, he returns as one of the top passers in the country and holds a $3.1 million NIL valuation.

Ohio State: WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4)
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4)

Jeremiah Smith lived up to his five-star pedigree by breaking Ohio State's freshman receiving records while earning Big Ten freshman and receiver of the year, along with Freshman All-America and First-Team All-America honors in 2024.

After helping lead the Buckeyes to a national title, Smith ranks third nationally with an NIL valuation of $4.2 million.

J.C. Shelton is college football fanatic and expert. He is a Georgia native and proud University of Georgia College of Journalism graduate who began his media career covering the Georgia Bulldogs for The Red & Black, before moving to USA TODAY Sports’ UGA Wire. JC launched the ‘UGA Football Live With J.C. Shelton’ podcast in 2020, and has interviewed Georgia football legends including Hines Ward, Todd Gurley, Aaron Murray, Mark Richt and others. J.C. also served as Lead Editor for The Players’ Lounge, covering Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson football. He is a resident of Atlanta with his wife and dog.

