Who has the highest NIL valuation on every preseason college football Top 25 team?
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and there is no shortage of highly-valued stars among the nation's top teams.
Name, Image and Likeness is paving the way for student athletes to build generational wealth before stepping foot on the field as a professional. And staying competitive in that space is critical for programs in building the depth for a College Football Playoff run and ultimately a national championship.
Using ESPN's post-spring Top 25 and On3 NIL valuations, here's a look at each team's leading player in NIL ahead of the upcoming season, excluding BYU, which has no available data.
No. 25: Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer holds an NIL valuation of $2.7 million.
No. 24: Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.
No. 23: Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M wide receiver Kevin Concepcion holds an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.
No. 22: Louisville Cardinals
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss holds an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.
No. 21: Miami Hurricanes
Miami quarterback Carson Beck holds an NIL valuation of $4.3 million.
No. 20: Michigan Wolverines
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood holds an NIL valuation of $3 million.
No. 19: Florida Gators
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway holds an NIL valuation of $3.7 million.
No. 18: Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson holds an NIL valuation of $1.6 million.
No. 17: Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza holds an NIL valuation of $1.4 million
No. 16: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.
No. 15: SMU Mustangs
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings holds an NIL valuation of $944,000.
No. 14: Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht holds an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.
No. 13: South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers holds an NIL valuation of $3.7 million.
No. 12: Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt holds an NIL valuation of $3.1 million.
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.
No. 10: BYU Cougars
There is no available data for who leads the Cougars in NIL.
No. 9: Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams holds an NIL valuation of $2.7 million.
No. 8: Oregon Ducks
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart holds an NIL valuation of $1.7 million.
No. 7: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love holds an NIL valuation of $1.6 million.
No. 6: LSU Tigers
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier holds an NIL valuation of $3.8 million.
No. 5: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith holds an NIL valuation of $4.2 million.
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.
No. 3: Texas Longhorns
Texas quarterback Arch Manning holds an NIL valuation of $6.8 million.
No. 2: Clemson Tigers
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik holds an NIL valuation of $3.4 million.
No. 1: Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar holds an NIL valuation of $3.1 million.