Who has the highest NIL valuation on every preseason college football Top 25 team?

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (4)
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and there is no shortage of highly-valued stars among the nation's top teams.

Name, Image and Likeness is paving the way for student athletes to build generational wealth before stepping foot on the field as a professional. And staying competitive in that space is critical for programs in building the depth for a College Football Playoff run and ultimately a national championship.

Using ESPN's post-spring Top 25 and On3 NIL valuations, here's a look at each team's leading player in NIL ahead of the upcoming season, excluding BYU, which has no available data.

No. 25: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10)
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer holds an NIL valuation of $2.7 million.

No. 24: Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Diego Pounds (61)
Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Diego Pounds (61) / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

No. 23: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10)
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Kevin Concepcion (10) / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Texas A&M wide receiver Kevin Concepcion holds an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.

No. 22: Louisville Cardinals

Louisville quarterback Miller Moss (7)
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss (7) / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville quarterback Miller Moss holds an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.

No. 21: Miami Hurricanes

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15)
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami quarterback Carson Beck holds an NIL valuation of $4.3 million.

No. 20: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19)
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood holds an NIL valuation of $3 million.

No. 19: Florida Gators

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2)
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway holds an NIL valuation of $3.7 million.

No. 18: Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2)
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson holds an NIL valuation of $1.6 million.

No. 17: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15)
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza holds an NIL valuation of $1.4 million

No. 16: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech defensive linemen Lee Hunter (2)
Texas Tech defensive linemen Lee Hunter (2) / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

No. 15: SMU Mustangs

Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7)
Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings holds an NIL valuation of $944,000.

No. 14: Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3)
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht holds an NIL valuation of $1.2 million.

No. 13: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16)
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers holds an NIL valuation of $3.7 million.

No. 12: Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10)
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt holds an NIL valuation of $3.1 million.

No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9)
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

No. 10: BYU Cougars

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There is no available data for who leads the Cougars in NIL.

No. 9: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2)
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams holds an NIL valuation of $2.7 million.

No. 8: Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7)
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart holds an NIL valuation of $1.7 million.

No. 7: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love holds an NIL valuation of $1.6 million.

No. 6: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13)
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier holds an NIL valuation of $3.8 million.

No. 5: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4)
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith holds an NIL valuation of $4.2 million.

No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1)
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch holds an NIL valuation of $1.1 million.

No. 3: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16)
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning holds an NIL valuation of $6.8 million.

No. 2: Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with quarterback Cade Klubnik (2)
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik holds an NIL valuation of $3.4 million.

No. 1: Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15)
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar holds an NIL valuation of $3.1 million.

