WWE legend, father of Colorado linebacker calls NIL 'open warfare'
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg - like most wrestling legends - built an illustrious career off of his own NIL in and out of the ring. The former college football player at Georgia now has a personal connection to how student-athletes today are leveraging the opportunity to earn outside of their arenas.
Goldberg's son Gage is a linebacker at Colorado who has tapped into the NIL world in his first season playing for Coach Deion Sanders. The experience both as a global icon athlete himself and now as a father to a NIL participant, has offered Goldberg a unique perspective on the landscape today.
In a recent interview with Sudu Upadhyay of FOX Atlanta, the former All-SEC defensive tackle offered his thoughts on NIL, how he would have fared if it was legal during his Bulldogs career and his son's experience thus far.
“I’d probably make a little bit, I think because I have an affinity to put an entertaining video together,” Goldberg shared. “It’s like open warfare. It’s crazy. My son’s doing things that I’m doing right now. NIL's are things that I prosper from at the moment. It’s amazing where we’ve come.”
As year five of NIL kicks off on July 1 and the recent House v. NCAA settlement news, the college sports landscape continues to evolve. Goldberg - like many powerful voices across the country - still has questions for the trends of paying athletes before they even compete at the collegiate level.
“I do believe they need to get paid, there’s no question about it," Golberg continued. "But paying hundreds of thousands of dollars or millions of dollars to these kids before they actually hit the field? That’s different. It has to be worked out and cleaned up, but the state of college football is kind of up in the air right now if you ask me.”
In his first year at Colorado, the younger Goldberg's NIL portfolio includes deals with M&M'S, KICKER Audio, mnml, Gametime app and the NIL Store, among others. He and Colorado look to move forward after an illustrious era with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders - both top NIL earners - now in the NFL as incoming rookies.
The Buffaloes kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 29 when they host Georgia Tech.