Middle Tennessee’s unconventional move adds $668k to NIL war chest
Middle Tennessee is trading drip for dollars in a new move that would make Billy Beane proud.
In a cost-cutting move aimed at competing in the new economics of college football, the Blue Raiders have eliminated two alternate uniforms and dramatically pared back their helmet inventory. The athletic staff said these changes will free up about $668,000 to reinvest in football, including NIL. Front Office Sports was the first to cover the move.
The plan, led by newly promoted football general manager and associate AD for equipment Dana Marquez, reduces the program’s helmet stock from 408 and scraps black and gray alternates as part of a three-year overhaul. Roughly $500,000 of the savings comes from cutting helmet purchases, and each eliminated uniform set saves about $84,000.
Rather than simply redirecting money, Middle Tennessee is also asking players to earn more of it. About 30% of the roster currently receives some NIL support and the staff created a tiered model where athletes can boost monthly checks by participating in community and commercial projects.
The reset comes as schools adjust to the House v. NCAA settlement, which allows programs to share revenue directly with athletes starting in 2025–26, up to a cap expected to begin around $20.5 million per school and grow annually. For resource-conscious Group of Five programs, freeing hundreds of thousands of dollars by trimming uniforms can be the difference between keeping pace and falling behind.
The Blue Raiders finished 3–9 last season but signed what 247Sports ranks as the No. 3 class in Conference USA for 2025. If Middle Tennessee can turn its new savings into wins — and perhaps its first bowl trip since 2022 — then its new money-saving effort may become a blueprint rather than just an outlier.
