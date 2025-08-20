Name Image Likeness

Middle Tennessee’s unconventional move adds $668k to NIL war chest

Middle Tennessee State is trading drip for dollars.

Patrick Previty

Middle Tennessee running back Jaiden Credle (22)
Middle Tennessee running back Jaiden Credle (22) / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In a cost-cutting move aimed at competing in the new economics of college football, the Blue Raiders have eliminated two alternate uniforms and dramatically pared back their helmet inventory. The athletic staff said these changes will free up about $668,000 to reinvest in football, including NIL. Front Office Sports was the first to cover the move.

The plan, led by newly promoted football general manager and associate AD for equipment Dana Marquez, reduces the program’s helmet stock from 408 and scraps black and gray alternates as part of a three-year overhaul. Roughly $500,000 of the savings comes from cutting helmet purchases, and each eliminated uniform set saves about $84,000.

Rather than simply redirecting money, Middle Tennessee is also asking players to earn more of it. About 30% of the roster currently receives some NIL support and the staff created a tiered model where athletes can boost monthly checks by participating in community and commercial projects.

The reset comes as schools adjust to the House v. NCAA settlement, which allows programs to share revenue directly with athletes starting in 2025–26, up to a cap expected to begin around $20.5 million per school and grow annually. For resource-conscious Group of Five programs, freeing hundreds of thousands of dollars by trimming uniforms can be the difference between keeping pace and falling behind.

The Blue Raiders finished 3–9 last season but signed what 247Sports ranks as the No. 3 class in Conference USA for 2025. If Middle Tennessee can turn its new savings into wins — and perhaps its first bowl trip since 2022 — then its new money-saving effort may become a blueprint rather than just an outlier.

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

