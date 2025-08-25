Texas athletics announced major new partnership with nutritional supplement brand
The Texas Longhorns have added a significant partnership with on-field logo placement not only in football, but across the University's athletic department. On the gridiron, Texas prepares to open the 2025 season as the top-ranked squad in the country. With that type of expected on-field success, it's probably not shocking to see Texas continue off-field success as well.
Texas's New Partner
Texas has teamed up with Humann, a healthcare company that specializes in cardiovascular health. Humann was founded out of a research program at the University of Texas Health Science Center, and the company has ties with Texas since its 2009 inception.
Texas's deal with Humann isn't just a football-only situation. The company, whose logo will be placed in between the 30 and 20 yard line on Campbell-Williams Field, has obtained logo placement rights in a variety of Texas venues. Specifically, it will also include logo placement for baseball, softball, swimming and diving, volleyball, tennis, track, soccer, rowing, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, and basketball, although the last will not be in the upcoming season, but will begin in 2026-27.
While no new price tag was announced on Humann's sponsorship deal, other schools are negotiating deals for naming rights in the $40-$50 million realm, such as Indiana.
Texas football's rise
While Texas is a perennial among the top athletic institutions in the nation, the Longhorns have certainly experienced a recent football rise that makes massive sponsorship deals more significant. Texas had struggled since the Vince Young/Mack Brown era, inlcuding three losing seasons in the last decade.
The hiring of Steve Sarkisian after the 2020 season led Texas on an upward swing. Sarkisian had a tough 5-7 season in 2021, including an embarrassing loss to Kansas as a 31-point favorite. But Texas won eight games in 2022 and then won a dozen games in 2023, winning the final Big 12 championship before leaving the conference for the SEC.
Last year, Texas had a 13-3 season in its SEC debut, reaching the SEC title game before falling 22-19 to Georgia. That performance still earned Texas a spot in the College Football Playoff. Once there, Texas outlasted Clemson and Arizona State before falling to eventual champion Ohio State 28-14 in a semifinal battle.
Texas returns a talented and deep roster, including potential Heisman Trophy candidate Arch Manning at quarterback. Defenders Anthony Hill and Michael Taaffe are both likely All-Americans and will boost a stout Longhorn defense. Texas could have another wildly successful season-- which would given plenty of product placement moments for their expanded sponsor.