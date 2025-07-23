Terrapins' Locksley lost locker room over NIL funds
Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley admitted he lost the locker room last year over NIL funds and opportunities. He vowed not to let it happen again this year.
"Coach Locks lost his locker room. We had haves and have nots for the first time," Locksley said. "The landscape of college football taught me a valuable lesson. If I have to put my desk in the locker room, I will."
Locksley said he was torn over who to give the money and NIL opportunities to. He said it was very difficult for a coach to decide. This year he has revenue sharing issues to worry about, but he has people that help him make those decisions.
"Last year was tough on me as a coach," Locksley said. "I had to decide whether to pay a freshman or a third-year leader who took me to two bowl games."
He said he will not go through what he went through last season again. Thanks to revenue sharing, the pressue is not squarely on his shoulders. At the end of the day, he just wants to keep the players he brings in and make sure the masses are happy.
"I won't lose my locker room this year," Locksley said. "Revenue sharing allows me to close the gap between the haves and the have nots. I am looking forward to finding ways to keep and maintain the players we brought in. I am looking forward to taking care of my players the right way."
To drive the point that money issues do not belong in the locker room, Locksley had a new sign posted at the locker room door.
"You can leave your Louis [Vuitton] belts, your car keys, and your financial statements outside of this locker room.”