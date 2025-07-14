Texas flexes 'big' NIL spending power with nation’s No. 3 running back
The recruitment around elite running back Derrek Cooper is nearing an end as multiple top college football programs fight for a commitment from one of the highest-touted recruits in the country.
Ranked as the No. 3 tailback in the country, Cooper announced his top schools on Thursday, including Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Georgia and Texas.
Cooper (6-foot, 210 pounds) plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He rushed for 905 yards with 13 touchdowns while adding 156 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air as a junior. Also playing safety, Cooper totaled 46 tackles (10 for loss) with four sacks and an interception in 15 games.
Cooper is slated to make his decision among Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Georgia and Texas on July 20 at 7 p.m. ET.
The Longhorns have gained some steam in Cooper's recruitment as of late, according to On3's Justin Wells, who revealed that Texas made a "big" NIL offer to bring the talented running back into the fold.
"They came with a big offer and a big opportunity to play early in Austin," Wells said Sunday. "And I think Cooper is strongly considering it."
Head coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns are estimated to spend the most NIL money to field its roster in 2025, according to NCAA estimates, which project Texas to share up to $22.2 million.
After signing the nation's top class in the 2025 cycle and making a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, there is ground to make up in the 2026 class. Texas currently sits 14th nationally and sixth in the SEC, and a commitment from Cooper would certainly be a momentum builder.