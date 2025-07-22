Two major college football programs trending for nation’s No. 1 cornerback
The recruitment of elite cornerback Davon Benjamin is nearing a significant point as the four-star recruit prepares to announce his commitment on Aug. 2.
Benjamin holds a $191,000 On3 NIL valuation entering his senior season at Oaks Christian High School in Corona, California. One of most coveted recruits in the country, Benjamin ranks as the No. 1 player at his postion, the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 22 player overall, per Rivals.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back also stars at wide receiver and as a return specialist. Benjamin racked up 404 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 catches while adding 45 tackles (5 for loss), six interceptions (three for touchdowns) and two forced fumbles in 2024.
On Monday, Benjamin announced a top five of Washington, North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan and Texas. Two of his finalists are reportedly leading the charge with less than two weeks until decision day.
That honor goes to Big Ten powers Michigan and Oregon, Benjamin revealed to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
There is plenty to like about the two Big Ten powers after Michigan secured a national championship in 2023 and Oregon won the conference last season. Both the Ducks (No. 4) and the Wolverines (No. 6) signed top-10 classes in the 2025 cycle and currently rank within the top 10 in the class of 2026.
From an NIL perspective, Benjamin's top contenders rank among the best in the country. Oregon ranks fourth and Michigan sits seventh when it comes to NIL war chests for 2025, according to an On3 poll.
The next two weeks will be crucial for other programs like Washington, North Carolina and Texas to gain some ground before Benjamin's announcement on Aug 2.