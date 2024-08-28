SI

Northwestern Expected to Hire Villanova AD Mark Jackson to Same Role, per Report

Patrick Andres

May 31, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with Villanova Wildcats athletic director Mark Jackson (R) during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NCAA men's basketball champion Wildcats in the East Room at The White House.
As a new academic year begins, Northwestern reportedly has a new athletic director.

The Wildcats are expected to hire Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson to the same role, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Jackson, 51, has served in his current role since 2015. Under his stewardship, Villanova won national championships in men's basketball in 2016 and 2018—producing a slew of NBA players in the process.

Northwestern moved its most recent athletic director, Derrick Gragg, to an advisory role on June 13. The move followed a tumultuous year in Evanston, Ill. headlined by scandals in football and baseball—resulting in the dismissals of football coach Pat Fitzgerald and baseball coach Jim Foster.

Jackson played defensive back at Colby in Division III, and has worked for the New England Patriots, USC, Syracuse and the Oakland Raiders.

His pedigree overseeing winning men's basketball will likely play well at Northwestern, which is coming off the first back-to-back NCAA men's tournament appearances in school history.

