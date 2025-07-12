Chargers, Titans Offensive Linemen Named to All-Northwestern Team
College football is heading into its 2025 season in a couple short months, marking a quarter-century of Northwestern football since the millennium. Given that milestone, Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher released his "Northwestern All-Quarter Century Team" yesterday.
Two recent offensive line talents unsurprisingly made the list. The Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater and the Tennessee Titans' Peter Skoronski are two of Northwestern's biggest success stories of the past 25 years.
Slater was drafted with the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he's now entering the final season of his rookie contract. He's due for a significant raise after four seasons of quality performance with the Chargers.
Skoronski, meanwhile, is entering year three after being selected by the Titans with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 draft.
At quarterback, Vaccher tabbed Dan Persa, who played from 2008-11, as the starter. Persa was fantastic with the 'Cats for a short stretch, most notably in 2010 when he was named First Team All-Big Ten.
Fan-favorite rusher Justin Jackson made the team as the running back. He was likely an easy choice for Vaccher as he dominates the record books among Wildcat RBs. Vaccher points this out immediately in his write-up.
Rounding out the skill position talent, Austin Carr, Jeremy Ebert and Eric Peterman were the receivers while Drake Dunsmore made it as a tight end.
The rest of the offensive line included guard Brian Mulroe, center Austin King and guard Matt Ulrich.
Vaccher has yet to release his defense for this project, but presumably it's coming out soon.