Former Northwestern Star Continues Breakout Season Against Chicago Sky
It took Veronica Burton a few seasons to get comfortable in professional basketball. The former Northwestern superstar guard struggled for her first three seasons in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings and the Conneticut Sun.
This year, her first season with the Golden State Valkyries, has been an entirely different story. The confidence and production Wildcat fans remember from her college days has been on full display.
In 27 games, Burton is averaging 10.9 points per game on 36.2% shooting. She's also averaging 5.3 assists per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in almost 29 minutes of action. All of those numbers are career highs, most of them by significant margins.
Friday night, Burton put on another impressive performance back in the state where she played her college ball against the Chicago Sky. In 31 minutes of action as a starter, Burton scored 18 points with seven assists and four rebounds.
Burton made her money at the line in this one, shooting 9-for-9 on free-throw attempts. She also led the team in +/- with a +19 mark. Defensively, she tacked on two steals and a block.
Burton has been a revelation for a Valkyries team that needs every bit of production it can get. Golden State currently sits at 14-13, good enough for fourth place in the Western Conference. That puts them right in the thick of the playoff race.
The regular season goes through September 11, so the stretch run begins now. Burton will look to continue her breakout campaign and help the Valkyries find late season success.