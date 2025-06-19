Former Northwestern Star Receives High Ranking in NFL Top 100 Players Article
This morning, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports released his Top 100 NFL players of 2025, and a former Northwestern Wildcat was on the list. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, was ranked No. 38.
Slater played three seasons with the 'Cats from 2017 to 2019, and he was an obvious stud throughout his career. In the 2021 NFL Draft, he was selected by the Chargers with the No. 13 pick. It is not often that a Northwestern player goes that high, but Slater was an exceptional talent.
Now, Slater has played four seasons in the NFL and already made two Pro Bowls. After his rookie season, he finished in fourth place in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting which is extra impressive for an offensive lineman.
In Prisco's article, Slater sits between No. 37 Cameron Heyward and No. 39 Bijan Robinson. He's the also the sixth highest ranked offensive lineman on the list, directly trailing future Hall of Famer Trent Williams in that category.
Slater is entering an important season for the future of his career. The Chargers have yet to extend their young blocker, and he's set to become a free agent after this season. There was some thought that he may hold out to force LA to the negotiating table, but he was present at minicamp, so those concerns are doused for the moment.
Slater is already receiving high praise from reporters like Prisco, and if he posts another strong season, he will be in line for a massive pay day from the Chargers or another team.