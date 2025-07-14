Lions, Browns Defensive Backs Named to All-Northwestern Team Defense
Over the weekend, Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher named his All-Quarter Century Northwestern offense 25 years into the 2000s. Today, he released his picks for the other side of the ball.
Two recent Wildcats who made the list were Cleveland Browns corner Greg Newsome II and Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph. The former played in Evanston from 2018 to 2020 while the latter donned purple and white from 2019 to 2021.
Newsome II was drafted with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he's now entering the final season of his rookie deal with the Browns. He's due for a raise from the team, or he might find himself departing as a free agent.
Joseph, meanwhile, was not drafted, but Vaccher notes that he's played in 16 games for the Lions over the past two seasons. He's found a role in the NFL after a college career which included a historic six-interception 2020 campaign.
Rounding out Vaccher's secondary, Sherrick McManis (2006-09) is in the other corner spot, and Godwin Igwebuike (2014-17) is at safety opposite Joseph. Igwebuike bounced around the NFL as a safety and a running back for seven seasons.
The rest of the team included: DE Corey Wootton (2006-09), DT Luis Castillo (2001-04), DT Tyler Lancaster (2014-17), DE Joe Gaziano (2015-19), OLB Napoleon Harris (1998-2001), MLB Anthony Walker Jr. (2014-16) and OLB Kevin Bentley (1998-2001).
Vaccher's offense highlighted two recent first-round tackles, Rashawn Slater and Peter Skoronski. Now that the defense has been released, Wildcat Report's official All-Quarter Century Team is available (unless special teams gets some love).