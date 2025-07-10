Two Former Northwestern Stars Set to Square Off in NBA Summer League
At 8:30 p.m. CST, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets play against each other on the first night of the NBA 2K26 Summer League. That means two former Northwestern stars who once shared the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Boo Buie (Nuggets) and Pete Nance (Bucks), are facing off against one another.
Neither team has played in any Summer League action so far, so this will be the first game for both Buie and Nance. The game can be found on NBA TV for those looking to watch.
Buie and Nance overlapped on the Wildcats for three seasons, from 2019-22. Nance was a year older than Buie, and he spent his final year of eligibility at North Carolina after being Northwestern's best player as a senior.
That final year with the 'Cats, Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Buie was improving, but still coming into his own that season as a 14.1 ppg scorer with a less efficient shot than what it would become.
The next year, Buie took up the mantle as the No. 1 option, and the rest is history. The nickname "Agent 0." The most points in Northwestern history. Two wins over No. 1 Purdue. And, most importantly, two NCAA tournament berths. Buie is a living legend in Evanston.
Nance has spent two seasons with three different organizations in the NBA, playing in 13 total games. Buie, meanwhile, didn't crack an NBA roster in his first year of professional basketball, but he did put up solid numbers with the Westchester Knicks.