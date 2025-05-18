Veronica Burton Earns Start in First Golden State Valkyries WNBA Game
For the first time since 2008, the WNBA has welcomed an expansion team to the league. The 2025 season will mark the first time a WNBA team can call the Bay Area its home with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries.
The Valkyries began their inaugural season to a sold-out crowd of 18,064 on Friday night, and Northwestern legend Veronica Burton was named a starter in the opener. Burton, who had made just 20 starts over the first three seasons of her career, now has a piece of history as one of Golden State's first five to see the court.
Joining Burton in the starting lineup were fellow expansion draft selections Kayla Thornton, Kate Martin and Temi Fágbénlé, as well as free agent signing Tiffany Hayes. Golden State trailed the Los Angeles Sparks by three at halftime of its home opener, but had a rough second half and eventually lost, 84-67.
Burton played 17 minutes, and while she didn't make a shot, the former Wildcat finished with two points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Golden State shot just 36.5% from the field and 25.7% from deep.
The Valkyries still have 43 games remaining in the regular season, and with an entirely new team coming together in just six months, the players will likely need some time to gel before Golden State experiences success. However, Burton's defensive abilities and tenacity are crucial attributes that could prove to be essential to the Valkyries' future.