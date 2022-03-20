'Cats Bats bash their way to a 10-3 win in opener of Sunday Doubleheader against Evansville

The Northwestern Wildcats opened up their Sunday doubleheader against the Evansville Aces with a strong offensive showing at the plate, driving in 10 runs en route to a 10-3 victory.

Northwestern and Evansville traded runs early in the game. The ‘Cats scored first on a two-out solo home run from first baseman Anthony Calarco to put a notch on the board for Northwestern, 1-0.

Evansville responded with a run in the top of the second after catcher Brendan Hord hit a line drive double down the left field line, then was driven in two batters later by third baseman Evan Berkey, who also doubled to deep left field to drive in Hord with 2 outs.

Evansville had a costly error bottom of two. Northwestern second baseman Vincent Bianchina walked on five pitches with 1 out, followed by a rocket single the opposite way by designated hitter Alex Calarco. After third baseman Tommy D’Alise struck out swinging, shortstop Tony Livermore hit a sharp grounder that careened off the mitt of Evansville first baseman Tanner Craig and was ruled an infield single, loading the bases with 2 outs.

‘Cats center fielder Ethan O’Donnell hit what looked like an innocent grounder back to the pitcher to end the inning, but Evansville pitcher Shane Gray bobbled the ball and rushed the throw to first, causing it to sail over Craig’s head down the right field line in foul territory. The bases were cleared and O’Donnell advanced to third on the throwing error, giving Northwestern a 4-1 lead.

The Aces loaded the bases in the top of the third, but only managed to push one run across when Hord hit a fielder’s choice to shortstop, beating out the throw to first to avoid an inning-ending double play. Evansville DH Eric Roberts flew out on a 0-1 count in the following at-bat to strand two and leave the score standing at 4-2 in favor of the ‘Cats.

In the bottom half of the inning, Northwestern found their bats again as Bianchina fought off several two strike pitches before lacing a ground rule double over the head of Aces right fielder Mark Shallenberger. The knock drove in Anthony Calarco and left fielder Andrew Pinkston, who walked and singled to open up the inning.

Bianchina stole third on the very next pitch, then was driven in on another line drive single the opposite way by Alex Calarco, widening the score for the ‘Cats, 7-2.

Tony Livermore and O’Donnell worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs, but Northwestern starting catcher Bennett Markinson flew out to the left field warning track to end the inning with 3 runners on.

Evansville provided another limited answer in the top of the fourth, as Berkey hit a no doubt solo home run over the left field fence to open up the fourth inning and reduce Northwestern’s lead to just four.

The ‘Cats dropped a two-run deuce on the Aces with 2 outs in the bottom of the fifth. Markinson hit a double into the left center field gap, scoring Alex Calarco and O’Donnell.

Going into the top of the sixth with a 9-3 advantage, Northwestern subbed out starting pitcher Sean Sullivan for right hander Jack Dyke, who promptly pitched a 1-2-3 inning in relief.

Sullivan finished the day going 5 innings, giving up 3 runs on 7 hits while striking out 5 and walking one.

Northwestern added one more in the bottom of the sixth via a Bianchina sacrifice fly to drive in Jay Beshears after he tripled with one out, bringing the score to 10-3.

Dyke followed up his scoreless frame in the sixth with another in the seventh. Dyke gave up 2 hits in 2 innings of work with 2 strikeouts and no walks.

Evansville best and last opportunity to close the gap came in the eighth. Hord led off the inning with a single past Livermore at shortstop and after Reed Smith struck out Eric Roberts, the Aces collected two more singles off the bats of Burkey and Ty Rumsey, scoring Hord and putting runners at first and second with one down.

Lead off hitter Mark Shallenberger walked to load the bases during Evansville's next at-bat before Smith struck out his second batter of the inning, Scherry on a 3-2 fastball.

Smith rode his ability to create swings-and-misses to his third strikeout, this time of Craig swinging through a 2-2 fastball to retire the side with only 1 run coming across despite the bases being loaded.

Smith retired the side in order during the ninth inning, closing out game 1 of the Sunday doubleheader for Northwestern.

Alex Calarco went 3-5 with three hard-hit singles in his season debut for the 'Cats, while Andrew Pinkston and Livermore also notched two hit performances at the plate for Northwestern.

Pinkston replaced starting left fielder Stephen Hrustich after he collided with the left field wall trying to make a play on Hord's double in the second inning.