'Cats crush Spartans in game 1 of Saturday doubleheader

With temperatures soaring into the high 70's on a sun-shiny Saturday, Northwestern looked to get back on track in Big Ten play after being swept by Illinois last weekend down in Champaign.

The 'Cats did just that, crushing Michigan State 14-2. Sean Sullivan pitched 7.2 strong innings and the 'Cats took advantage of the Spartans pitching at the plate. Michigan State pitching lacked control and missed spots all game 1, as Northwestern worked 6 walks and a hit-by-pitch, along with 2 home runs and a double that led to 9 of their 14 runs scored.

The home runs--a three-run shot by Stephen Hrustich and a grand slam by Bennett Markinson--were both hit on fastballs left out over the middle of the plate in 0-2 counts. The double--a 2 RBI liner down the left field line by Ethan O'Donnell--was also hit in a 2-strike count (2-2) on a fastball left over the middle of the plate.

Here's how the action broke down in game 1 against the Spartans:

Sullivan pitched to weak contact all afternoon, getting his first six outs of the day exclusively via the ground ball to keep the Spartans off the board in the first and second innings.

Anthony Calarco and Jay BeShears both worked walks with 1 out in the bottom of the first, Calarco in 8 pitches and Beshears in six, to put runners on first and second for Stephen Hrustich, who connected on an 0-2 fastball and knocked it over the left field fence to give Northwestern a 3-0 lead early.

Patrick Herrera singled to right center field with one out in the second before O’Donnell hit a ball back up the middle that careened off the glove of Trent Farquhar at second into center field, putting runners at second and third with one out after the error.

Anthony Calarco drove in Herrera from third on an RBI groundout to add an insurance run for the Wildcats, making it a 4-0 ballgame.

Sullivan ran into his first jam in the top of the third. With two outs, Mitch Jebb hit an infield single to third before Sullivan hit Farquhar with a pitch to put runners at first and second. Fortunately for Northwestern, Sullivan got Walker to fly out to right to end the inning with no damage done.

Sullivan put together two clean slates in the fourth and fifth innings as the Wildcats added to their lead at the plate.

Tony Livermore walked on four pitches with 1 out in the fourth before Patrick Herrera singled on a well-placed push bunt down the first base line to put runners at first and second with 1 out.

O’Donnell followed with a walk of his own to load the bases, then Anthony Calarco was hit by a pitch to drive in Livermore from third for the ‘Cats fifth run of the afternoon.

Next, Jay Beshears lined a single to left field to plate Herrera and O’Donnell, then him and Calarco advanced to second and third after the relay was misplayed by Broecker at home plate, making it 7-0 Northwestern.

Hrustich walked in five pitches after the Beshears single to reload the bases, and then Michigan State pulled starter Nick Powers in favor of reliever Dominic Pianto.

This is where Markinson drove an 0-2 fastball over the left field wall for a grand slam, blowing the game wide open for Northwestern, 11-0.

Livermore and Herrera singled through the left side of the infield to lead off the fifth, before O’Donnell laced a double down the left field line to plate both, making it 13-0 Wildcats.

Herrera finished game 1 going 3-4 at the plate with 3 runs scored on the game.

Beshears drove in Northwestern's final run of the game on an RBI error after Brock Vradenburg failed to pick a one-hopper at first, making the score 14-0 'Cats.

Sullivan's lone blemish on the afternoon came in the sixth, as Casey Mayes hit an opposite field solo home run with two outs to put Michigan State on the board.

The Spartans added one more run in the top of the ninth on a RBI single by Dillon Kark to bring us to the final score of 14-2 in favor of the Wildcats.