Farinelli settles in as 'Cats take back-half of double header against Evansville, 8-1

Evansville leadoff hitter Mark Shallenberger led off game two with a solo shot to right field, giving Evansville a 1-0 right off the bat.

As it would turn out, that would be the high point of the game for the Aces, as the last 8 1/2 innings were all Northwestern.

'Cats starting pitcher Michael Farinelli would not surrender another hit, as he retired 9 straight batters after the solo homer and 18 of 22 hitters he faced overall. Farinelli went six strong innings, giving up just the one run with 7 strikeouts and 3 walks to pace the 'Cats on the mound.

At the plate, Northwestern found its rhythm in the bottom of the third; scoring 5 runs to give Farinelli the cushion he needed to settle in and dominate toeing the rubber.

Santini and O’Donnell worked back-to-back walks to start the 'Cats' half of the third. After a Bennett Markinson sac bunt to move them into scoring position at second and third, Anthony Calarco scored Santini on a sac fly to right field to tie the game at one apiece.

With Jay Beshears due up, Northwestern went on a tear with two outs. Beshears tripled over the head of Shallenberger in right field the next at-bat to score O’Donnell, then Ruben Fontes clipped a slow rolling infield single to third that scored Beshears.

Fontes then advanced to second on a wild pitch with Vincent Bianchina at the plate. Bianchina joined the hit parade next with a double over the head of Aces left fielder Chase Hug to drive in Fontes.

Andrew “Drewby” Pinkston rounded out the inning by plating Fontes with a line drive single back up the middle to make the score 5-1. Pinkston stole second on the next pitch before Tony Livermore struck out to end the inning.

The 'Cats carried over their offensive momentum from the third into the fourth inning, as they tacked on two more runs to further cushion their lead.

Northwestern starting catcher JC Santini hustled out an infield single to third to start the bottom of the fourth. O’Donnell followed Santini by working a walk, then Bennett Markinson was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Anthony Calarco hit into a double play the following at-bat, which scored Santini, but negated the RBI. Beshears laced a single in front of Hug in left field to plate the 'Cats' second run of the inning.

Up 7-1, Farinelli ran into his toughest jam in the top of the fifth, as two walks led to runners at first and third with two outs, but Farinelli was able to strike out Shallenberger to avoid giving up any damage.

Northwestern was able to add an insurance run in the seventh inning, as Bianchina scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and 1 out. After walking O'Donnell for the third time on the afternoon, Evansville pitcher Jakob Meyer was able to get Markinson and Calarco out on strikes to escape the jam with only one run surrendered.

Mike Doherty pitched 2 scoreless innings of relief in the seventh and eighth innings before Coby Moe closed out the side in order in the ninth.