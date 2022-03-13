Northwestern takes Game 2 of Sunday doubleheader against St. Thomas in dramatic fashion

After an all-round performance in game one against the University of St Thomas, Northwestern followed up their 9-0 win over the Tommies with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in game 2 that featured some late game blunders in the bottom of the ninth that allowed the 'Cats to sweep the doubleheader.

It all started with Anthony Calarco. The 'Cats designated hitter on the day drove a fly ball to the left field warning track that was misplayed and dropped by the Tommies' Ben Vujovich. Instead of having one out on the board, Calarco advanced to second with no one down.

First baseman Stephen Hrustich then promptly laced a single past the shortstop up the middle to drive in Calarco from second and tie the game.

Ethan O'Donnell reached base on a throwing error the following at-bat to put runners on first and second. After outfielder Ruben Fontes worked a walk to load the bases, second baseman Vincent Bianchina popped out to short left field to give the Tommies their first out of the inning and some breathing room to try and claw themselves out of a jam.

That wouldn't happen though, as Devon Schewe stepped off the mound with his wrong foot going from the windup and was called for a balk, scoring Hrustich from third and giving Northwestern a "balk-off" win.

"I think I've maybe seen a video of a game end like that, like on Twitter," said third baseman Tommy D'Alise, who hit two home runs in the 'Cats game 1 win. "But I've never been a part of one and it was a lot of fun."

Outside of St. Thomas shooting themselves in the foot during the 9th inning, the rest of the game was a back-and-forth pitcher’s duel, albeit UST looked much more comfortable on the mound than Northwestern.

‘Cats starting pitcher Michael Farinelli induced two weak ground balls to start the game before running into a brief control issue in the first inning. He walked UST’s Kyle Halverson and pitched cleanup hitter Charlie Bartholomew into a 3-1 count before inducing a third weak groundout to end the inning.

Farinelli gave up a pair of singles during the second inning, one a leadoff single to left field and the other a two out knock back up the middle, but the ‘Cats still managed to get out of the inning without a scratch on them and keep the game knotted at 0-0.

Northwestern conjured up some more magic on the mound in the third, as Farinelli managed to work his way out of trouble when the Tommies had runners at second and third with one out and the bases loaded with two outs.

"I think last week against Cincinatti he pitched his best--you know--stuff wise," said Northwestern interim head coach Josh Reynolds. "This weekend wasn't his best stuff, but he competed really well, only gave up two runs, and there were some situations where he did a good job of pitching through some jams that kept us in the game."

Alternatively, UST’s Walker Retz coasted through the first three innings. Retz didn’t surrender a hit, walked one and struck out four ‘Cats batters as he settled in on the mound.

The bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth provided the first offensive spark of the day for both teams, as Hrustich and UST’s Sam Kelusa both hit solo home runs to lead off their teams’ half inning.

However, UST took the lead just one inning later, as designated hitter Brigs Richartz hit a sac fly off of Farinelli to left field to drive in Max Moris from third and give the Tommies a 2-1 advantage at the end of six.

Northwestern had an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, as Ruben Fontes—who pinch hit for right fielder Jay Beshears—worked a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Fontes advanced to third on a groundout from Bianchina, but was left stranded after left fielder Andrew Pinkston grounded out sharply to second base.

Northwestern also had an opportunity in the eighth. Pinch hitter Tony Livermore lined a one-out single into right center, but was thrown out trying to steal second base and one pitch later, catcher JC Santini struck out looking to end the inning.

UST's Walker Retz (1-1) pitched 7 innings of one run, one hit ball. The lone hit he surrendered was the solo shot to Hrustich. Retz also struck out nine and walked two on the day.

The 'Cats Michael Farinelli earned a no decision despite making a quality start. Farinelli finished the day going six innings, while only giving up two earned runs and striking out five.

Next up for Northwestern, they play the University of Evansville in a 3-game series starting Saturday, March 19.