Skip to main content

Series Preview: Northwestern Baseball Takes on Cincinnati

The Wildcats will play a four-game series against the Bearcats in Ohio before returning to Evanston for the team’s home-opener next Friday.

After dropping the first two series of the year, Northwestern (1-7) will take on the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) for a four-game series at UC Baseball Stadium this weekend. The two teams will face off for the first time since the Wildcats swept a three-game set in 2016.

The Opponent

The Bearcats enter the series with a .500 record after picking up a midweek win on Wednesday against Ohio State. Cincinnati split a four-game series with Florida Gulf Coast to start the season, but inclement weather cancelled three of the Bearcats’ four scheduled games against North Alabama last weekend. Cincinnati’s lone game against UNA resulted in a 5-2 defeat last Friday.

The Bearcats’ offense has carried the team through its first six games. The team has slugged .480 with 12 home runs and eight doubles this year, averaging 7.3 runs per game. Junior outfielder Paul Komisteck leads the team with 13 hits in his six starts, including three homers.

Cincinnati’s pitching staff struggled to begin the season, yielding 46 runs to FGCU in its first series. In the last two games, the Bearcats surrendered only nine runs, including holding Ohio State scoreless over the final six innings of Wednesday’s game. Illinois native Tristan Weaver is UC’s top arm, drawing the start in the first game of the team’s two series so far. Sophomore Zach Segal has handled the late-game relief duties for Cincinnati, collecting the team’s only save on Feb. 19.

Last season, the Bearcats finished fourth in the American Athletic Conference and did not qualify for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Schedule

With rainstorms forecasted for Sunday in southwest Ohio, the Wildcats and Bearcats altered the series schedule and will play doubleheaders Friday and Saturday.

Game 1: Friday Mar. 4, 12 p.m. CT, seven-inning game

Game 2: Friday Mar. 4, approximately 40 minutes after Game 1, nine-inning game

Game 3: Saturday Mar. 5, 12 p.m. CT, seven-inning game

Game 4: Saturday Mar. 5, approximately 40 minutes after Game 1, nine-inning game

If the first game of a doubleheader reaches extra innings, the second game of that doubleheader will shift to a seven-inning contest.

No image description

FDsSfaZagAAmSl5
Play
Baseball

Series Preview: Northwestern Baseball Takes on Cincinnati

The Wildcats will play a four-game series against the Bearcats in Ohio before returning to Evanston for the team’s home-opener next Friday.

By Andrew Polk49 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 1.36.55 PM
Play
Football

Wildcat Commit Discusses Status as Two-Sport Athlete

Jack Lausch is a football commit for the Class of '22 that intends to play baseball for the Northwestern as well.

By Jack Murray5 hours ago
JDH_9485
Play
Basketball

Northwestern's Veronica Burton named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for third time

The women's basketball star was also named to the All-Big Ten first team by both coaches and media.

By Lauren WithrowMar 2, 2022

Projected Game 1 Starting Pitchers

Northwestern: RHP Mike Doherty (0-1, 9.1 IP, 14 ER)

Cincinnati: LHP Tristan Weaver (1-1, 9.1 IP, 4 ER)

How to Watch

All four games will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Links to the broadcast and live stats feeds for each game are below.

Game 1: WATCH STATS

Game 2: WATCH STATS

Game 3: WATCH STATS

Game 4: WATCH STATS

Sullivan Earns Big Ten Award

On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference released its second Weekly Baseball Honors of the season. Wildcats’ first-year pitcher Sean Sullivan received the Freshman of the Week honor for his performance against Santa Clara last weekend. Sullivan fanned nine in six shutout innings last Saturday, picking up his first collegiate win in a 10-0 Northwestern triumph. Sullivan, an Andover, Mass. native who prepped at Tabor Academy, ranks third in ERA and sixth in strikeouts in the Big Ten through the first two weeks of the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Andrew Polk at @apolk17

FDsSfaZagAAmSl5
Baseball

Series Preview: Northwestern Baseball Takes on Cincinnati

By Andrew Polk49 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 1.36.55 PM
Football

Wildcat Commit Discusses Status as Two-Sport Athlete

By Jack Murray5 hours ago
JDH_9485
Basketball

Northwestern's Veronica Burton named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for third time

By Lauren WithrowMar 2, 2022
Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Earnest Brown IV (90) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Wildcats In The Pros

Former Wildcat Earnest Brown IV returns to Los Angeles Rams for 2022 season

By Alyssa HaduckFeb 28, 2022
FCU4-mvWYAYBeHp
Baseball

Northwestern bats struggle in series-closing loss at Santa Clara

By Andrew PolkFeb 27, 2022
Dec 31, 2018; San Diego, CA, United States; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald and quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) celebrate with the championship trophy after the 2018 Holiday Bowl against the Northwestern Wildcats at SDCCU Stadium. Northwestern defeated Utah 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wildcats In The Pros

Northwestern's Clayton Thorson Selected in First Round of Inaugural USFL Draft

By Alyssa HaduckFeb 27, 2022
IMG_2355
Baseball

Wildcats split doubleheader with Santa Clara, win first game of 2022 season

By Andrew PolkFeb 26, 2022
IMG_2651
Baseball

Northwestern baseball drops series opener at Santa Clara

By Andrew PolkFeb 26, 2022
USATSI_17767020
Basketball

Penn State men's basketball prevails in 67-60 battle against Northwestern

By Lauren WithrowFeb 25, 2022