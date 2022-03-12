2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Semifinal Bracket is Set
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament resumes play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the semifinals on Saturday.
Big Ten Tournament Semifinal Schedule
No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 5 Iowa
No. 7 seed and 24th-ranked Iowa (24-9, 12-8) will face No. 9 seed Indiana (20-12, 9-11) in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Place: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000) • Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: CBS
Talent: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Series History: Indiana leads 106-79
Last Meeting: IOWA 83, IU 74 (Jan. 13, 2022 in Iowa City)
Live Stats: Click Here
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Purdue
No. 7 seed Michigan State (22-11, 11-9) will face No. 3 seed Purdue (26-6, 14-6) in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Place: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000) • Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: CBS
Talent: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Last Meeting: Michigan State 68, Purdue 65 (Feb. 26, 2022 in East Lansing)
Live Stats: Click Here
The winners of each semifinal game will advance to the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship Sunday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
