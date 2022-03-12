2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Semifinal Bracket is Set

No. 7 seed and 24th-ranked Iowa (24-9, 12-8) will face No. 9 seed Indiana (20-12, 9-11) in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Place: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000) • Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: CBS

Talent: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Series History: Indiana leads 106-79

Last Meeting: IOWA 83, IU 74 (Jan. 13, 2022 in Iowa City)

Live Stats: Click Here