Big Ten in the Big Dance
Michigan vs. Colorado State
The 11-seed Michigan Wolverines are still dancing after taking down the 5-seed Colorado State Rams 75-63. The second-round spot in the tournament looked dim for the Wolverines as the Rams came out strong in the first half. Colorado State put up a 10-0 scoring run on Michigan led by Mountain West Player of the Year, David Roddy. The Wolverines were 0-7 on 3-pointers in the first and the Rams were aggressive on offensive rebounds pushing a 15-point lead. But, with a significant breakaway dunk by freshman guard, Frankie Collins with four minutes left in the first, Michigan started to show signs of redemption. Standing in for starting guard, Devante’ Jones, who was out with a concussion, Collins helped get Michigan back into the mix with help from Hunter Dickenson who boasted 21 points and six rebounds. Dickenson made it look effortless from inside the paint and Michigan was able to find its first lead of the day at 12:44 in the second. In the end, the Wolverines ran with the momentum and pushed the Rams to the point of no return with a 12-point lead.
Iowa vs. Richmond
Thurs. 3/17, 2:10 p.m. CT
Indiana vs. St. Mary’s
Thurs. 3/17, 6:20 p.m. CT
Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago
Fri. 3/18, 11:15 a.m. CT
Purdue vs. Yale
Fri. 3/18, 1:00 p.m. CT
Illinois vs. Chattanooga
Fri. 3/18, 5:50 p.m. CT
Michigan State vs. Davidson
Fri. 3/18, 8:40 p.m. CT
Wisconsin vs. Colgate
Fri. 3/18, 8:50 p.m. CT
