The Big Ten in The Big Dance: How to Watch Purdue and Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Only two Big Ten teams have advanced to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: No. 3-seeded Purdue and No. 11-seeded Michigan. Here's how to watch them play.
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
The Boilermakers defeated No. 6-seeded Texas 81-71 and the Peacocks pulled off an impressive 70-60 upset of No. 7-seeded Murray State in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's
Date: Friday, March 25, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pa.
TV: CBS
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's
Spread: Purdue -12.5
Over/Under Total: 135.5
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova
The Wolverines upset No. 3-seeded Tennessee, 76-68, and the Wildcats pulled off a 71-61 victory over No. 7-seeded Ohio State to advance to the Sweet 16.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Tex.
TV: CBS
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Betting Odds for Michigan vs. Villanova
Spread: Villanova -5.5
Over/Under Total: 135
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
