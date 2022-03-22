Skip to main content

The Big Ten in The Big Dance: How to Watch Purdue and Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

March Madness continues with matchups between the Boilermakers and Cinderella Saint Peter's and the Wolverines and No. 2-seeded Villanova.

Only two Big Ten teams have advanced to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: No. 3-seeded Purdue and No. 11-seeded Michigan. Here's how to watch them play. 

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

18

The Boilermakers defeated No. 6-seeded Texas 81-71 and the Peacocks pulled off an impressive 70-60 upset of No. 7-seeded Murray State in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Spread: Purdue -12.5

Over/Under Total: 135.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova

19

The Wolverines upset No. 3-seeded Tennessee, 76-68, and the Wildcats pulled off a 71-61 victory over No. 7-seeded Ohio State to advance to the Sweet 16. 

How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Tex.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Betting Odds for Michigan vs. Villanova

Spread: Villanova -5.5

Over/Under Total: 135

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

