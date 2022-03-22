The Big Ten in The Big Dance: How to Watch Purdue and Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Only two Big Ten teams have advanced to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: No. 3-seeded Purdue and No. 11-seeded Michigan. Here's how to watch them play.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket courtesy of Sports Illustrated No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's The Boilermakers defeated No. 6-seeded Texas 81-71 and the Peacocks pulled off an impressive 70-60 upset of No. 7-seeded Murray State in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16. How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's Date: Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pa. TV: CBS Live Stream: fubo.tv Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's Spread: Purdue -12.5 Over/Under Total: 135.5 Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here. No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova The Wolverines upset No. 3-seeded Tennessee, 76-68, and the Wildcats pulled off a 71-61 victory over No. 7-seeded Ohio State to advance to the Sweet 16. How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Tex. TV: CBS Live Stream: fubo.tv Betting Odds for Michigan vs. Villanova Spread: Villanova -5.5 Over/Under Total: 135 Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

