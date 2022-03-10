Big Ten Tournament Game 5: How to Watch No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland in the Second Round

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 5 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Betting Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Spread: Michigan State -3

Over/Under Total: 139.5

Quick Facts Series History Michigan State swept the season series against the Terps, winning 65-63 on Feb. 1 in College Park and 77-67 win in East Lansing on March 6

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Maryland, 12-8

Tom Izzo is 11-8 in his career against Maryland

MSU is 4-3 against Maryland on a neutral floor



Maryland posted a 68-57 win over MSU in the second round of last year's Big Ten Tournament Michigan State The Spartans rank eighth in the Big Ten in scoring offense (72.1 ppg) and are sixth in the league in scoring defense (68.3 ppg)



MSU senior forward Gabe Brown leads the team in scoring with 11.5 ppg and in 3-pointers made with 61 Maryland Maryland is first in the Big Ten in both free throws made (456) and free throw percentage (.760), while ranking third in free throws attempted (600)

Graduate guard Fatts Russell earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media on Tuesday. He is averaging 20.9 points on 44.1-percent shooting over his last eight games

Starting Lineups

Michigan State Starting Five

#2 G Tyson Walker

#5 G Max Christie

#10 F Joey Hauser

#30 F Marcus Bingham Jr.

#44 F Gabe Brown

Maryland Starting Five

#4 G Fatts Russell

#5 G Eric Ayala

#13 G Hakim Hart

#24 F Donta Scott

#33 C Qudus Wahab

