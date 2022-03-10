Skip to main content

Big Ten Tournament Game 5: How to Watch No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland in the Second Round

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed for day two of play in Indianapolis.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 5 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.

FNfXYETXEAgCjmR

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Betting Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Spread: Michigan State -3

Over/Under Total: 139.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Quick Facts

Series History

USATSI_17849533
  • Michigan State swept the season series against the Terps, winning 65-63 on Feb. 1 in College Park and 77-67 win in East Lansing on March 6
  • Michigan State leads the all-time series with Maryland, 12-8
  • Tom Izzo is 11-8 in his career against Maryland
  • MSU is 4-3 against Maryland on a neutral floor
  • Maryland posted a 68-57 win over MSU in the second round of last year's Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State

USATSI_17849477
  • The Spartans rank eighth in the Big Ten in scoring offense (72.1 ppg) and are sixth in the league in scoring defense (68.3 ppg)
  • MSU senior forward Gabe Brown leads the team in scoring with 11.5 ppg and in 3-pointers made with 61

Maryland

image_handler
  • Maryland is first in the Big Ten in both free throws made (456) and free throw percentage (.760), while ranking third in free throws attempted (600)
  • Graduate guard Fatts Russell earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media on Tuesday. He is averaging 20.9 points on 44.1-percent shooting over his last eight games

Starting Lineups

Michigan State Starting Five

#2 G Tyson Walker 

#5 G Max Christie

#10 F Joey Hauser

#30 F Marcus Bingham Jr.

#44 F Gabe Brown

Maryland Starting Five

#4 G Fatts Russell

#5 G Eric Ayala

#13 G Hakim Hart

#24 F Donta Scott

#33 C Qudus Wahab

