Skip to main content

Big Ten Tournament Game 6: How to Watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Penn State in the Second Round

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed for day two of play in Indianapolis.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 6 matchup between the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (19-10, 12-8 Big Ten) and the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (13-16, 7-13 Big Ten). 

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.

Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Conference

Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Conference

How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Place: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Scroll to Continue

No image description

USATSI_17516577
Play
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 6: How to Watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Penn State in the Second Round

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes face off on day two of play in Indianapolis.

By Lauren Withrow1 minute ago
USATSI_17866711
Play
Basketball

Wildcats suffer blowout loss to Hawkeyes

By Erin McMahon20 minutes ago
USATSI_17849533
Play
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 5: How to Watch No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland in the Second Round

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed for day two of play in Indianapolis.

By Lauren Withrow57 minutes ago

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Betting Odds for Penn State vs. Ohio State

Spread: Ohio State -5

Over/Under Total: 128.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Quick Facts

Penn State

USATSI_17863350
  • Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points including Jalen Pickett (12.8 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.4 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.4 ppg), and John Harrar (10.5 ppg)
  • The Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 60-51 in the first round of the 2022 Men's Big Ten Tournament
  • Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry earned his first career Big Ten Tournament win with the victory over the Golden Gophers
  • Senior Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 22 points, one off his season-high set Dec. 5 at home against Ohio State.
  • Penn State held an 18-0 margin in bench points, led by senior Sam Sessons’ 14 points

Ohio State

USATSI_17854220
  • The Buckeyes are 30-16 all-time in Big Ten Tournament games and 14-6 in their opening game of the tournament
  • The Buckeyes are coming off a stretch that saw them play seven games in a 16-day span to end the regular season
  • E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham each earned All-Big Ten honors this season
  • Liddell was named to the first team for the second consecutive season
  • Branham earned third team accolades and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Series History

USATSI_17516577
  • Ohio State swept the season series with Penn State, defeating the Nittay Lions on Dec. 5 in State College by a score of 76-64 then again on Jan. 16 in Columbus 61-56

Starting Lineups

Coming soon.

Penn State Starting Five

Ohio State Starting Five

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

USATSI_17516577
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 6: How to Watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Penn State in the Second Round

By Lauren Withrow1 minute ago
USATSI_17866711
Basketball

Wildcats suffer blowout loss to Hawkeyes

By Erin McMahon20 minutes ago
USATSI_17849533
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 5: How to Watch No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland in the Second Round

By Lauren Withrow57 minutes ago
USATSI_17794289
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game Preview: Northwestern looks for redemption against No. 24 Iowa

By Bailey Eichner5 hours ago
Web_MBBTv3
Basketball

2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: How to Watch, Schedule, Bracket, Betting Odds + More

By Lauren Withrow6 hours ago
USATSI_17794289
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 4: How to Watch No. 5 Iowa vs. Northwestern in the Second Round

By Lauren Withrow7 hours ago
FNfXYETXEAgCjmR
Basketball

2022 Big Ten Tournament Second Round Bracket is Set

By Lauren Withrow9 hours ago
USATSI_17553658
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Game 3: How to Watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana in the Second Round

By Lauren Withrow9 hours ago
USATSI_17862019
Basketball

Northwestern beats Nebraska, securing second round spot in B1G Tournament

By Erin McMahon20 hours ago