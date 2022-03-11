Big Ten Tournament Game 6: How to Watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Penn State in the Second Round

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 6 matchup between the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (19-10, 12-8 Big Ten) and the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (13-16, 7-13 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Place: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Betting Odds for Penn State vs. Ohio State

Spread: Ohio State -5

Over/Under Total: 128.5

Quick Facts Penn State Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points including Jalen Pickett (12.8 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.4 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.4 ppg), and John Harrar (10.5 ppg)

The Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 60-51 in the first round of the 2022 Men's Big Ten Tournament

Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry earned his first career Big Ten Tournament win with the victory over the Golden Gophers

Senior Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 22 points, one off his season-high set Dec. 5 at home against Ohio State.

Penn State held an 18-0 margin in bench points, led by senior Sam Sessons’ 14 points Ohio State The Buckeyes are 30-16 all-time in Big Ten Tournament games and 14-6 in their opening game of the tournament

The Buckeyes are coming off a stretch that saw them play seven games in a 16-day span to end the regular season

E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham each earned All-Big Ten honors this season

Liddell was named to the first team for the second consecutive season

Branham earned third team accolades and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Series History Ohio State swept the season series with Penn State, defeating the Nittay Lions on Dec. 5 in State College by a score of 76-64 then again on Jan. 16 in Columbus 61-56

Starting Lineups

