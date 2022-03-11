Big Ten Tournament Game 6: How to Watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Penn State in the Second Round
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 6 matchup between the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (19-10, 12-8 Big Ten) and the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (13-16, 7-13 Big Ten).
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Thursday's game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Place: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes face off on day two of play in Indianapolis.
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Betting Odds for Penn State vs. Ohio State
Spread: Ohio State -5
Over/Under Total: 128.5
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Quick Facts
Penn State
- Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points including Jalen Pickett (12.8 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.4 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.4 ppg), and John Harrar (10.5 ppg)
- The Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 60-51 in the first round of the 2022 Men's Big Ten Tournament
- Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry earned his first career Big Ten Tournament win with the victory over the Golden Gophers
- Senior Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 22 points, one off his season-high set Dec. 5 at home against Ohio State.
- Penn State held an 18-0 margin in bench points, led by senior Sam Sessons’ 14 points
Ohio State
- The Buckeyes are 30-16 all-time in Big Ten Tournament games and 14-6 in their opening game of the tournament
- The Buckeyes are coming off a stretch that saw them play seven games in a 16-day span to end the regular season
- E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham each earned All-Big Ten honors this season
- Liddell was named to the first team for the second consecutive season
- Branham earned third team accolades and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Series History
- Ohio State swept the season series with Penn State, defeating the Nittay Lions on Dec. 5 in State College by a score of 76-64 then again on Jan. 16 in Columbus 61-56
Starting Lineups
Penn State Starting Five
Ohio State Starting Five
