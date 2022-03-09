Big Ten Tournament Game Preview: Northwestern faces Nebraska in first round

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Northwestern and Nebraska tip-off the first game of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Both the 'Cats and Huskers recorded impressive wins during the regular season. Northwestern defeated Michigan State back in January and Nebraska upset both Ohio State and Wisconsin earlier this month.

This is the third time the 'Cats and the Huskers will tip-off against each other this season and the first post-season meeting between the two.

Northwestern swept Nebraska in the regular season: The 'Cats defeated the Huskers in Lincoln on Feb. 5 (87-63) and again on Feb. 22 (77-65).

In a win or go home situation, the B1G stage is set for a battle between a rookie and a vet: Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens and Northwestern senior Pete Nance.

McGowens is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team, the conference's All-Freshmen team, and the Associated Press' Newcomer of the Year on Monday.

After the Huskers' contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena in late February, McGowens became Nebraska's all-time leader in points as a freshmen.

McGowens leads Big Ten freshmen in scoring and is second in rebounding, and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week eight times over the course of the season.

McGowens missed the Huskers’ road upset at No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday due to a hand/wrist injury he sustained in the team's win at No. 23 Ohio State.

During the monthly show on Husker Radio Network on Monday night, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, hopes to have McGowens back for Wednesday's game against Northwestern. Staff will continue to monitor McGowens' injury to ensure a safe return to play.

Nance is known for his dominating presence on both ends of floor: The forward is averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists against Nebraska this season. Nance and Ohio State's E.J Liddell are the only two players in the league averaging 14+ points, 6+ rebounds and 2.5+ assists per game.

After entering the elite 1,000 points club against Minnesota, Nance (14.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.5 apg) earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honor. He is the 38th player in Northwestern men's basketball history to achieve the accomplishment.

Nebraska and Northwestern will tip off in the first game of the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

