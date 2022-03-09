Skip to main content

Big Ten Tournament Game 2: How to Watch No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed for the first round of play in Indianapolis.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 2 matchup between the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) and the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis.

2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 1 (approx. 8:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Big Ten Tournament Game 2: How to Watch No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota

Betting Odds for Penn State vs. Minnesota

Spread: Penn State -3.5

Over/Under Total: 125

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Quick Facts:

  • The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers split the regular-season series, with the home team winning each contest
  • This is the 44th meeting between Penn State and Minnesota, with Minnesota holding a 30-13 advantage
  • Minnesota is 4-0 against Penn State on neutral territory
  • Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points including Jalen Pickett (12.8 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.4 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.4 ppg), and John Harrar (10.5 ppg)
  • Offensively, Minnesota is led by Jamison Battle (17.4 ppg), Payton Willis (16.1 ppg) and E.J. Stephens (10.6 ppg)

Starting Lineups

Coming soon.

Penn State Starting Five

Minnesota Starting Five

