Big Ten Tournament Game 2: How to Watch No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 2 matchup between the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) and the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten).
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 1 (approx. 8:30 p.m. ET)
TV: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed for the first round of play in Indianapolis.
Betting Odds for Penn State vs. Minnesota
Spread: Penn State -3.5
Over/Under Total: 125
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Quick Facts:
- The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers split the regular-season series, with the home team winning each contest
- This is the 44th meeting between Penn State and Minnesota, with Minnesota holding a 30-13 advantage
- Minnesota is 4-0 against Penn State on neutral territory
- Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points including Jalen Pickett (12.8 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.4 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.4 ppg), and John Harrar (10.5 ppg)
- Offensively, Minnesota is led by Jamison Battle (17.4 ppg), Payton Willis (16.1 ppg) and E.J. Stephens (10.6 ppg)
Starting Lineups
Penn State Starting Five
Minnesota Starting Five
