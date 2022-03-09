Big Ten Tournament Game 2: How to Watch No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 2 matchup between the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) and the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 1 (approx. 8:30 p.m. ET)

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Betting Odds for Penn State vs. Minnesota

Spread: Penn State -3.5

Over/Under Total: 125

Quick Facts:

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers split the regular-season series, with the home team winning each contest

This is the 44th meeting between Penn State and Minnesota, with Minnesota holding a 30-13 advantage

Minnesota is 4-0 against Penn State on neutral territory

Four Nittany Lions are averaging double-digit points including Jalen Pickett (12.8 ppg), Seth Lundy (12.4 ppg), Sam Sessoms (11.4 ppg), and John Harrar (10.5 ppg)

Offensively, Minnesota is led by Jamison Battle (17.4 ppg), Payton Willis (16.1 ppg) and E.J. Stephens (10.6 ppg)

Starting Lineups

Penn State Starting Five

Minnesota Starting Five

