Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament quarterfinals open with an 11:30 a.m. ET Game 7 contest between the No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten), which defeated Michigan in the second round.
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana
Date: Friday, March 11, 2022
Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Talent: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo & Rick Pizzo
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Live Stats: Click Here
Betting Odds for Illinois vs. Indiana
Spread: Illinois -6
Over/Under Total: 137
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Quick Facts
Series History
Record: Indiana leads 93-91
Streak: Illinois W-4
Last Meeting: #18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57 (2/5/2022 at Bloomington)
Record in Big Ten Tournament: Illinois leads 6-2
Streak in Big Ten Tournament: Illinois W-1
Last Meeting in Big Ten Tournament: Illinois 64, Indiana 54 (3/3/2014 at Indianapolis)
Illinois
- Illinois is the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, winning the 2021 title at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium
- The Fighting Illini have a double-bye to the quarterfinal round for the third year in a row, the only Big Ten team to earn a double-bye in each of the last three seasons
- Illinois is the 2022 Big Ten Champion, going 15-5 in league play to share the regular season title with Wisconsin
- Illini junior center Kofi Cockburn is the only player in the nation averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds
Indiana
- In the second round, IU trailed 60-43 with 12:55 left in the second half and outscored the Wolverines 31-9 the rest of the way to secure the win
- The Hoosiers are first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.0%) and lead the league in defensive rebounds (27.5) and are second in blocked shots (510)
- Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.6 points (6th in Big Ten), 8.2 rebounds (5th), shooting 57.8% from the floor (3rd) and contributing 76 blocked shots (T-1st)
- Redshirt Sr. Race Thompson has averaged 12.3 points in Big Ten play and ranks ninth in the conference in rebounding (7.6)
Starting Lineups
Illinois Starting Five
#1 G Trent Frazier
#11 G Alfonso Plummer
#20 G Da'Monte Williams
#33 F Coleman Hawkins
#21 C Kofi Cockburn
Indiana Starting Five
#0 G Xavier Johnson
#45 G Parker Stewart
#12 F Miller Kopp
#23 F Trayce Jackson-Davis
#25 F Race Thompson
