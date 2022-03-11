Skip to main content

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 1 seed Fighting Illini open tournament play in Indianapolis.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament quarterfinals open with an 11:30 a.m. ET Game 7 contest between the No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten), which defeated Michigan in the second round.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana 

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo & Rick Pizzo

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Live Stats: Click Here

Betting Odds for Illinois vs. Indiana

Spread: Illinois -6

Over/Under Total: 137

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Quick Facts

Series History

USATSI_17622997

Record: Indiana leads 93-91
Streak: Illinois W-4
Last Meeting: #18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57 (2/5/2022 at Bloomington)
Record in Big Ten Tournament: Illinois leads 6-2
Streak in Big Ten Tournament: Illinois W-1
Last Meeting in Big Ten Tournament: Illinois 64, Indiana 54 (3/3/2014 at Indianapolis)

Illinois

USATSI_17847089
  • Illinois is the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, winning the 2021 title at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium
  • The Fighting Illini have a double-bye to the quarterfinal round for the third year in a row, the only Big Ten team to earn a double-bye in each of the last three seasons
  • Illinois is the 2022 Big Ten Champion, going 15-5 in league play to share the regular season title with Wisconsin
  • Illini junior center Kofi Cockburn is the only player in the nation averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds

Indiana

USATSI_17866548
  • In the second round, IU trailed 60-43 with 12:55 left in the second half and outscored the Wolverines 31-9 the rest of the way to secure the win
  • The Hoosiers are first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.0%) and lead the league in defensive rebounds (27.5) and are second in blocked shots (510)
  • Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.6 points (6th in Big Ten), 8.2 rebounds (5th), shooting 57.8% from the floor (3rd) and contributing 76 blocked shots (T-1st)
  • Redshirt Sr. Race Thompson has averaged 12.3 points in Big Ten play and ranks ninth in the conference in rebounding (7.6)

Starting Lineups

Illinois Starting Five

#1 G Trent Frazier

#11 G Alfonso Plummer

#20 G Da'Monte Williams

#33 F Coleman Hawkins

#21 C Kofi Cockburn

Indiana Starting Five

#0 G Xavier Johnson

#45 G Parker Stewart

#12 F Miller Kopp

#23 F Trayce Jackson-Davis

#25 F Race Thompson

