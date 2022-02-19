Skip to main content

Game Day Hub and LIVE FEED: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Here's everything you need to know before watching the Wildcats take on the Gophers on the road.

Northwestern (12-12, 5-10 Big Ten) and Minnesota (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten) will meet Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Wildcats are looking to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back losses against Illinois and Purdue. The Gophers will be trying to break their own two-game skid when they host Northwestern at 3 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Location: Williams Arena; Minneapolis, Minn.

Watch: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Projected Starting Lineups

Northwestern Starting Five

G #0 Boo Buie

G #5 Julian Roper II

G #1 Chase Audige

F #31 Robbie Beran

F #22 Pete Nance

Minnesota Starting Five

G #1 Eric Curry

G #12 Luke Loewe

G #20 Eylijah Stephens

G #24 Sean Sutherlin

F #10 Jamison Battle

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE GAME THREAD:

Current Score Northwestern - 19  Minnesota - 36

First Half

19:01 Nance drains a corner three to give the Wildcats the lead, 3-0.

18:40 Curry makes a hook shot over Nance, 3-2.

18:15 Beran makes a three point jumper, 6-2.

17:57 Loewe makes a three from the corner, 6-5.

17:15 Stephens hits a three from the corner, 8-6.

16:55 Beran makes a contested layup inside, 8-8.

15:22 Battle knocks down a three-pointer, 11-8.

14:44 Battle converts a contested midrange jumper, 13-8.

No image description

USATSI_17702652
Play
Basketball

Game Day Hub and LIVE FEED: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Here's everything you need before watching the Wildcats take on the Gophers on the road.

By Jonathan Fernandez
44 minutes ago
NU baseball2
Play
Baseball

2022 Northwestern Baseball Preview: Wildcats Aim to Bounce Back After Disappointing 2021 Season

Northwestern baseball is looking to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1957.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_17591327
Play
Football

Northwestern’s Ben Skowronek takes on Super Bowl LVI with help from uncle Trent Green

The Los Angeles Rams rookie aims to earn a championship victory with the same organization that made his uncle a Super Bowl winner.

By Alyssa Haduck
Feb 13, 2022

14:20 Sutherlin scores on a driving layup, 15-8.

14:01 Sutherlin converts another layup, 17-8.

13:25 Battle scores on an and-one step-back jumper, 19-8.

13:11 Berry scores a three from the top of the key, 19-11.

11:33 Loewe knocks down a three from the left wing, 22-11.

10:21 Loewe gets to the rim and scores a layup, 24-11.

9:48 Nance scores in the post, 24-13.

8:50 Battle jab steps, them converts a midrange jumper, 29-13.

6:35 Simmons scores on a lob pass from Buie, 30-15.

5:53 Nance scores midrange jumpers, 30-17.

5:32 Thompson knocks down three, 33-17.

5:00 Nance scores on another midrange jumper, 33-19.

4:33 Stephens converts another three, 36-19.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Jonathan Fernandez at @JFERN31

USATSI_17702652
Basketball

Game Day Hub and LIVE FEED: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

By Jonathan Fernandez
44 minutes ago
NU baseball2
Baseball

2022 Northwestern Baseball Preview: Wildcats Aim to Bounce Back After Disappointing 2021 Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_17591327
Football

Northwestern’s Ben Skowronek takes on Super Bowl LVI with help from uncle Trent Green

By Alyssa Haduck
Feb 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.57.04 AM
Wildcats In The Pros

Game Day Hub: How to Watch the Wildcats in the Super Bowl

By Jack Murray
Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17644998
Basketball

Northwestern takes down shorthanded Hoosiers after five Indiana players are suspended

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 9, 2022
Untitled design (4)
Basketball

Game Day Hub: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Indiana

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 8, 2022
FKchuItX0AAa4Hh
Football

LB Jason Reynolds II commits to Northwestern: 'I'm just ready to work'

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 7, 2022
Picture1
Basketball

Northwestern men’s basketball sells out Welsh-Ryan Arena for first time since 2020 before loss to Illinois

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 2, 2022
Website
Lacrosse

Northwestern Voted Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Preseason Favorite

By Lauren Withrow
Feb 2, 2022