Game Day Hub and LIVE FEED: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Minnesota
Northwestern (12-12, 5-10 Big Ten) and Minnesota (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten) will meet Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Wildcats are looking to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back losses against Illinois and Purdue. The Gophers will be trying to break their own two-game skid when they host Northwestern at 3 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
Location: Williams Arena; Minneapolis, Minn.
Watch: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Projected Starting Lineups
Northwestern Starting Five
G #0 Boo Buie
G #5 Julian Roper II
G #1 Chase Audige
F #31 Robbie Beran
F #22 Pete Nance
Minnesota Starting Five
G #1 Eric Curry
G #12 Luke Loewe
G #20 Eylijah Stephens
G #24 Sean Sutherlin
F #10 Jamison Battle
**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**
LIVE GAME THREAD:
Current Score Northwestern - 19 Minnesota - 36
First Half
19:01 Nance drains a corner three to give the Wildcats the lead, 3-0.
18:40 Curry makes a hook shot over Nance, 3-2.
18:15 Beran makes a three point jumper, 6-2.
17:57 Loewe makes a three from the corner, 6-5.
17:15 Stephens hits a three from the corner, 8-6.
16:55 Beran makes a contested layup inside, 8-8.
15:22 Battle knocks down a three-pointer, 11-8.
14:44 Battle converts a contested midrange jumper, 13-8.
14:20 Sutherlin scores on a driving layup, 15-8.
14:01 Sutherlin converts another layup, 17-8.
13:25 Battle scores on an and-one step-back jumper, 19-8.
13:11 Berry scores a three from the top of the key, 19-11.
11:33 Loewe knocks down a three from the left wing, 22-11.
10:21 Loewe gets to the rim and scores a layup, 24-11.
9:48 Nance scores in the post, 24-13.
8:50 Battle jab steps, them converts a midrange jumper, 29-13.
6:35 Simmons scores on a lob pass from Buie, 30-15.
5:53 Nance scores midrange jumpers, 30-17.
5:32 Thompson knocks down three, 33-17.
5:00 Nance scores on another midrange jumper, 33-19.
4:33 Stephens converts another three, 36-19.
