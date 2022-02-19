Game Day Hub and LIVE FEED: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Northwestern (12-12, 5-10 Big Ten) and Minnesota (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten) will meet Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Wildcats are looking to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back losses against Illinois and Purdue. The Gophers will be trying to break their own two-game skid when they host Northwestern at 3 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Location: Williams Arena; Minneapolis, Minn.

Watch: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Projected Starting Lineups

Northwestern Starting Five

G #0 Boo Buie

G #5 Julian Roper II

G #1 Chase Audige

F #31 Robbie Beran

F #22 Pete Nance

Minnesota Starting Five

G #1 Eric Curry

G #12 Luke Loewe

G #20 Eylijah Stephens

G #24 Sean Sutherlin

F #10 Jamison Battle

LIVE GAME THREAD:

Current Score Northwestern - 19 Minnesota - 36

First Half

19:01 Nance drains a corner three to give the Wildcats the lead, 3-0.

18:40 Curry makes a hook shot over Nance, 3-2.

18:15 Beran makes a three point jumper, 6-2.

17:57 Loewe makes a three from the corner, 6-5.

17:15 Stephens hits a three from the corner, 8-6.

16:55 Beran makes a contested layup inside, 8-8.

15:22 Battle knocks down a three-pointer, 11-8.

14:44 Battle converts a contested midrange jumper, 13-8.

14:20 Sutherlin scores on a driving layup, 15-8.

14:01 Sutherlin converts another layup, 17-8.

13:25 Battle scores on an and-one step-back jumper, 19-8.

13:11 Berry scores a three from the top of the key, 19-11.

11:33 Loewe knocks down a three from the left wing, 22-11.

10:21 Loewe gets to the rim and scores a layup, 24-11.

9:48 Nance scores in the post, 24-13.

8:50 Battle jab steps, them converts a midrange jumper, 29-13.

6:35 Simmons scores on a lob pass from Buie, 30-15.

5:53 Nance scores midrange jumpers, 30-17.

5:32 Thompson knocks down three, 33-17.

5:00 Nance scores on another midrange jumper, 33-19.

4:33 Stephens converts another three, 36-19.

