Game Day Hub: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Indiana

Here's all the pregame info you need as the Wildcats host the Hoosiers.

Northwestern (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten) and Indiana (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) will meet Tuesday night in Evanston. Fresh off an 87-63 blowout of Nebraska on the road, the Wildcats are looking for another marquee win at home. The Hoosiers will try to redeem themselves after a challenging 74-57 loss to No. 13 Illinois. 

The Wildcats and Hoosiers tip off in Evanston at 8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena; Evanston, Ill.

Watch: Big Ten Network

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: WGN Radio 720

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Starting Lineups

Northwestern Starting Five

G #0 Boo Buie

G #5 Julian Roper II

G #1 Chase Audige

F #31 Robbie Beran

F #22 Pete Nance

Indiana Starting Five

G #3 Anthony Leal

G #32 Trey Galloway

F #12 Miller Kopp

F #23 Trayce Jackson-Davis

F #25 Race Thompson

