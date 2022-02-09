Game Day Hub: How to Watch and Starting Lineups for Northwestern vs. Indiana
Northwestern (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten) and Indiana (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) will meet Tuesday night in Evanston. Fresh off an 87-63 blowout of Nebraska on the road, the Wildcats are looking for another marquee win at home. The Hoosiers will try to redeem themselves after a challenging 74-57 loss to No. 13 Illinois.
The Wildcats and Hoosiers tip off in Evanston at 8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Indiana
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena; Evanston, Ill.
Watch: Big Ten Network
Stream: FuboTV
Listen: WGN Radio 720
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Starting Lineups
Northwestern Starting Five
G #0 Boo Buie
G #5 Julian Roper II
G #1 Chase Audige
F #31 Robbie Beran
F #22 Pete Nance
Indiana Starting Five
G #3 Anthony Leal
G #32 Trey Galloway
F #12 Miller Kopp
F #23 Trayce Jackson-Davis
F #25 Race Thompson
