Game Recap: Northwestern Overcomes Slow Start, Dominates High Point in Second Half

Northwestern is now 2-0 after winning their second straight game in Welsh Ryan Arena over the High Point Panthers 95-60.

First Half

The Wildcats did not start the game they would have liked. They went 1-6 from the field in the first few minutes and High Point was making difficult shots. After only six minutes of play Northwestern found themselves in a 15-6 hole.

Junior guard John-Michael Wright was a big part of why the Panthers were able to jump out to such a big lead early. The third-year guard was making extremely difficult shots, making moving contested jumpers but he started 4-for-6 on field goal attempts and had 9 of his team's first 19 points nonetheless.

The Wildcats were able to get back into it after a couple of easy baskets from junior center Ryan Young and senior guard Ryan Greer.

After those buckets a drought for both teams ensued that lasted over three minutes. While Northwestern wasn't able to convert a field goal during that stretch, they were aggressive enough to get to the line and knock down their free throws which helped them get back into the game. The Wildcats shot 14 total free throws in the first half and made 10 of them.

Down the stretch, the teams traded baskets up until the halftime buzzer. Northwestern entered the break up one, 33-34.

Second Half

Senior forward Pete Nance came out of the break scorching. Nance scored a quick 14 points in only six minutes to open the half.

The Wildcats were finally able to get both their offense and defense going for a stretch in the second half in which they rallied a 15-1 scoring run.

Following that run by Northwestern, High Point was never able to make it close.

Northwestern was able to create that separation by shutting down the Panther offense in the second half, allowing them to shoot only 35% from the field during that period.

Nance, Young and junior guard Boo Buie all had big offensive nights for the Wildcats finishing with 22, 20 and 19 respectively. Northwestern as a whole shot 61% from the field and 40% from three.