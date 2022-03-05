Skip to main content

Northwestern drops Big Ten Quarterfinal game in 72-59 loss to Iowa

For the third time this season, Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, and three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Veronica Burton, went head-to-head in Big Ten quarterfinals.
Northwestern's Courtney Shaw gets a big block off of Iowa's Monica Czinano in Big Ten quarterfinal game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo courtesy of Northwestern Women's Basketball. 

Northwestern's Courtney Shaw gets a big block off of Iowa's Monica Czinano in Big Ten quarterfinal game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo courtesy of Northwestern Women's Basketball. 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —In a battle to advance to the Big Ten semifinals, the Big Ten Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark (19 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists), and First-Team All Big-Ten selection, Monica Czinano (21 points, 8 rebounds), were too much to handle for the Wildcats.

It was the third time these two teams met this year, Northwestern defeated Iowa on Jan. 6, 77-69, while Iowa took the victory in game two on Jan. 28, with a score of 72-67. Tonight, the Hawkeyes beat the Wildcats by 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

The Wildcats held their own against the nation's leading scorer, Clark, and the Hawkeyes in the first half with a score of 32-31. When it came to the second half, it was a different story for this Iowa team. 

Iowa head coach, Lisa Bluder, ignited the 'spark' for this Hawkeye team in the second half. They were connected and coordinated on both ends of the court. Iowa finished with team-high 20 assists and , shot 48 percent from the field, 41 percent from the 3-point line, and 82 percent from the stripe, as a team. 

Northwestern limited three of Iowa's starters to no points in the first half, #14 McKenna Warnock (2 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists), #20 Kate Martin (15 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists), #22 Gabbie Marshall (5 points). In a win or go home situation, these three combined for 22 points in the second half, after going for a combined 0-8  in the first 20 minutes. 

Once Iowa had contributions from their starting line-up besides Clark and Czinano, the Hawkeyes played like this was the Big Ten Championship game. Iowa capitalized on Northwestern's scoring drought in the second half, finishing with 38 points in the paint compared to just 16 points for Northwestern. 

No image description

courtney
Play
Basketball

Northwestern drops Big Ten Quarterfinal game in 72-59 loss to Iowa

For the third time this season, Big Ten Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, and three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Veronica Burton, went head-to-head in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

By Bailey Eichner2 minutes ago
IMG_1861
Play
Baseball

Northwestern baseball’s wild win in nightcap secures doubleheader split with Cincinnati

The Bearcats beat Northwestern in Game 1, but the Wildcats outlasted Cincinnati in Game 2 after blowing a late lead.

By Andrew Polk1 hour ago
Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) tallies a steal against Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1)
Play
Basketball

The Wildcats look for redemption against No. 12 Iowa during Big Ten Tournament play

Northwestern takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament

By Jessica Lazo4 hours ago

As for Northwestern on the offensive end, Veronica Burton had another signature game with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Lauryn Satterwhite added 12 points and Courtney Shaw notched 12 rebounds for the 'Cats. 

As a team, Northwestern shot just 28% from the field, 29% from the 3-point line, and only 69% from the stripe. 

Northwestern awaits their fate of the post-season as it will be determined next week on Selection Sunday. 

No. 2 Iowa advances to the Big Ten semifinals where they tip-off against the winner of No.3 Michigan and No. 6 Nebraska. 

The Big Ten semifinals begin tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. and are available on Big Ten Network. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top right hand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Bailey Eichner at @BaileyEichner. 

courtney
Basketball

Northwestern drops Big Ten Quarterfinal game in 72-59 loss to Iowa

By Bailey Eichner2 minutes ago
IMG_1861
Baseball

Northwestern baseball’s wild win in nightcap secures doubleheader split with Cincinnati

By Andrew Polk1 hour ago
Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) tallies a steal against Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1)
Basketball

The Wildcats look for redemption against No. 12 Iowa during Big Ten Tournament play

By Jessica Lazo4 hours ago
IMG_4425
Basketball

Northwestern barely sneaks past Minnesota with 65-60 win in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

By Bailey Eichner23 hours ago
FDsSfaZagAAmSl5
Baseball

Series Preview: Northwestern Baseball Takes on Cincinnati

By Andrew PolkMar 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 1.36.55 PM
Football

Northwestern Commit Discusses Being a Two-Sport Athlete

By Jack MurrayMar 3, 2022
JDH_9485
Basketball

Northwestern's Veronica Burton named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for third time

By Lauren WithrowMar 2, 2022
Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Earnest Brown IV (90) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
Wildcats In The Pros

Former Wildcat Earnest Brown IV returns to Los Angeles Rams for 2022 season

By Alyssa HaduckFeb 28, 2022
FCU4-mvWYAYBeHp
Baseball

Northwestern bats struggle in series-closing loss at Santa Clara

By Andrew PolkFeb 27, 2022