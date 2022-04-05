Kansas named 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Champion after 72-69 comeback victory over North Carolina

Kansas named 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Champion after record-setting comeback victory over North Carolina
NEW ORLEANS — The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (34-6) were crowned the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Champion after defeating the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels Monday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The Jayhawks' 72-69 victory over the Tar Heels was thanks to a valiant second-half comeback effort. Kansas entered the locker room down 40-25 at the half then outscored UNC 47-29 in the second half. The comeback marked the largest ever recorded in a men's national championship game.
"This team has been down before," Kansas head coach Bill Self said. "I told them at halftime: 'Would you rather be down 15 with 20 left or down 9 with 2 left?' Because that was obviously what happened in 2008. They all said, 'let's take 15.' So we played off of that."
Kansas was led by forward David McCormack who posted 15 points and 10 rebounds. Following the game, McCormack said that he knew a second-half comeback was possible.
"I was smiling to my teammates [at halftime], they thought I was crazy," McCormack said.
Guard Christian Braun also recorded double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Jalen Wilson added 15 points and guard Ochai Agbaji added 12.
Monday's win brings the Jayhawks' national trophy tally to four. It also marks Self's second championship game victory, making him the first coach in program history to claim multiple national titles.
