LIVE GAME FEED: Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Northwestern Wildcats
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Time: 8:00 PM CT
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: WGN Radio AM-720
The Wildcats are back at Welsh Ryan Arena and looking to extend their winning streak to 4-0. Their matchup in this one is the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights who are 0-1 after dropping their opening game to Rutgers-Newark.
**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**
LIVE THREAD:
Northwestern Starting Five:
G- Boo Buie
G - Casey Simmons
G - Ty Berry
F - Pete Nance
F - Robbie Beran
Fairleigh Dickinson Starting Five:
LIVE GAME FEED: Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern
Stay locked in for updates as the Wildcats try to stay undefeated.
Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 12
Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Each Big Ten Game in Week 11
Ohio State remains undefeated in conference play, Michigan and Michigan State keep their Big Ten championship hopes alive and Wisconsin rolls to their sixth straight win.
G - Devon Dunn
G - Brandon Rush
G - Sebastien Lamaute
F - Pier-Oliver Racine
F - John Square Jr.
FIRST HALF
19:26 Spinning layup made by Brandon Rush for the Knights 2-0.
19:03 Pete Nance dunks home the first points for Northwestern, 2-2.
18:20 Robbie Beran scores on an up and under, 4-2.
16:39 Beran knocks in a corner three to extend the Wildcat lead, 7-2.
15:34 Nance converts on layup attempt while being fouled, 11-2.
13:58 Buie makes a wing three, 15-2.
13:40 Dunn converts on a contested floater while being fouled, 15-4.
12:11 Ryan Young makes putback layup, 17-6.
11:54 Wattara makes driving layup , 17-8.