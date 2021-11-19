Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    LIVE GAME FEED: Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern

    Stay locked in for updates as the Wildcats try to stay undefeated.
    Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Northwestern Wildcats

    Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

    Time: 8:00 PM CT

    Watch: Big Ten Network

    Listen: WGN Radio AM-720

    The Wildcats are back at Welsh Ryan Arena and looking to extend their winning streak to 4-0. Their matchup in this one is the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights who are 0-1 after dropping their opening game to Rutgers-Newark.

    Northwestern Starting Five:

    G- Boo Buie

    G - Casey Simmons

    G - Ty Berry

    F - Pete Nance

    F - Robbie Beran

    Fairleigh Dickinson Starting Five:

    G - Devon Dunn

    G - Brandon Rush

    G - Sebastien Lamaute

    F - Pier-Oliver Racine

    F - John Square Jr.

    FIRST HALF

    19:26 Spinning layup made by Brandon Rush for the Knights 2-0.

    19:03 Pete Nance dunks home the first points for Northwestern, 2-2.

    18:20 Robbie Beran scores on an up and under, 4-2.

    16:39 Beran knocks in a corner three to extend the Wildcat lead, 7-2.

    15:34 Nance converts on layup attempt while being fouled, 11-2.

    13:58 Buie makes a wing three, 15-2.

    13:40 Dunn converts on a contested floater while being fouled, 15-4.

    12:11 Ryan Young makes putback layup, 17-6.

    11:54 Wattara makes driving layup , 17-8.

