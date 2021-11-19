LIVE GAME FEED: Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Northwestern Wildcats

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Time: 8:00 PM CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio AM-720

The Wildcats are back at Welsh Ryan Arena and looking to extend their winning streak to 4-0. Their matchup in this one is the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights who are 0-1 after dropping their opening game to Rutgers-Newark.

LIVE THREAD:

Northwestern Starting Five:

G- Boo Buie

G - Casey Simmons

G - Ty Berry

F - Pete Nance

F - Robbie Beran

Fairleigh Dickinson Starting Five:

G - Devon Dunn

G - Brandon Rush

G - Sebastien Lamaute

F - Pier-Oliver Racine

F - John Square Jr.

FIRST HALF

19:26 Spinning layup made by Brandon Rush for the Knights 2-0.

19:03 Pete Nance dunks home the first points for Northwestern, 2-2.

18:20 Robbie Beran scores on an up and under, 4-2.

16:39 Beran knocks in a corner three to extend the Wildcat lead, 7-2.

15:34 Nance converts on layup attempt while being fouled, 11-2.

13:58 Buie makes a wing three, 15-2.

13:40 Dunn converts on a contested floater while being fouled, 15-4.

12:11 Ryan Young makes putback layup, 17-6.

11:54 Wattara makes driving layup , 17-8.