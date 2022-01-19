LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Time: 8:00 PM CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio AM-720

After defeating the then-ranked No.10 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1) on the road, the Wildcats (9-6, 2-4) are looking to defeat another ranked opponent as they take on the No. 8 ranked Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Star senior forward Pete Nance missed Saturday's matchup against MSU but is back in action tonight.

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE GAME THREAD:

Current Score: Northwestern 64 Wisconsin 71

First Half

18:30 Pete nance makes a floater in the lane, 2-2.

17:49 Boo Buie hits a three pointer from the right wing, 5-2.

17:20 Chase Audige scores on driving layup, 7-2.

17:02 Steven Crowl makes turning hook shot for Wisconsin, 7-4.

16:04 Audige makes turn around fadeaway, 11-7.

12:51 Ryan Young makes hook shot in the lane, 13-11.

12:10 Young makes another layup in the lane, 15-11.

11:21 Johnny Davis hit a three from the top of the arc, 15-14.

10:30 Audige hits a three off the dribble, 18-16.

9:46 Chucky Hepburn scores driving layup, 18-18.

8:30 Chris Vogt converts a cutback dunk, 20-18.

7:24 Nance drains a midrange jumper, 20-20.

6:40 Nance scores off of an offensive rebound, 22-22.

5:57 Davis scores a three pointer from the left wing, 25-22.

5:17 Young scores a hook shot in the post, 25-24.

4:44 Hepburn drains a deep three, 28-24.

3:55 Vogt scores a reverse layup, 30-24.

3:39 Young makes a layup in the paint for Northwestern, 30-26.

2:40 Audige makes a side step mid range jumper for the Wildcats, 30-28.

1:47 Davison makes a three point jumper for Wisconsin, 35-28.

1:04 Audige makes a pull-up three for Northwestern, 35-33.

:35 Davison hits a three point jumper for the Badgers, 38-33.

:3 Audige scores on a driving layup.

Second Half

17:30 Young makes layup for Northwestern, 49-43.

15:53 Hepburn scores and-one layup for the Badgers, 54-45.

14:05 Buie hits a three off the catch for Northwestern, 54-50.

11:10 Tyler Wahl scores for Wisconsin, 63-56.

10:22 Greer hits midrange jumpsuit for the Wildcats, 63-58.

8:11 Julian Roper II drills a corner three for Northwestern, 67-62.

5:53 Davis hits a mid range jumper for the Badgers, 71-62.

5:34 Buie scores a driving layup for the Wildcats, 71-64.