Official March Madness Bracket: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 68-team field announced on Selection Sunday

March Madness is upon us and the 136-team NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is officially set. Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas and Baylor each received a No. 1 seed.

See which teams made it in and where they stand below.

2022 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket West Region No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis East Region No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette South Region No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago

No. 8 Seton Hal vs. No. 9 TCU Midwest Region No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10. Miami

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton

The 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton with First Four games.

The first round will be played Thursday and Friday with 32 games at eight locations: Milwaukee, San Diego, Buffalo, Greenville, S.C., Portland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Fort Worth.

The four regional sites are San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The 2022 men's Final Four will be played in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.

