Official March Madness Bracket: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 68-team field announced on Selection Sunday
March Madness is upon us and the 136-team NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is officially set. Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas and Baylor each received a No. 1 seed.
See which teams made it in and where they stand below.
2022 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket
West Region
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State
- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton
- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana
- No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont
- No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
- No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame
- No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson
- No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis
East Region
- No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
- No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
- No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale
- No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron
- No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana
- No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
- No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco
- No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette
South Region
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant
- No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware
- No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood
- No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
- No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB
- No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan
- No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago
- No. 8 Seton Hal vs. No. 9 TCU
Midwest Region
- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC
- No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
- No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate
- No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
- No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond
- No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State
- No. 7 USC vs. No. 10. Miami
- No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton
The 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton with First Four games.
Official March Madness Bracket: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 68-team field announced on Selection Sunday
Click here for the full 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket.
Sullivan, Wildcats’ bats lead Northwestern to win in home opener
Northwestern opened its 2022 home schedule with a victory over St. Thomas behind a strong pitching performance from Sean Sullivan and three home runs from the Wildcats’ lineup.
Lions Spoil Wildcats Return To Evanston With Comeback Victory
Northwestern could not close out Columbia in the Wildcats’ first match in Evanston since February 6.
The first round will be played Thursday and Friday with 32 games at eight locations: Milwaukee, San Diego, Buffalo, Greenville, S.C., Portland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Fort Worth.
The four regional sites are San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The 2022 men's Final Four will be played in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.