Official March Madness Bracket: 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 68-team field announced on Selection Sunday

Click here for the full 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket.
March Madness is upon us and the 136-team NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is officially set. Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas and Baylor each received a No. 1 seed. 

See which teams made it in and where they stand below. 

2022 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket

West Region

  • No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State
  • No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton
  • No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana
  • No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont
  • No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
  • No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame
  • No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson
  • No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

East Region

  • No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
  • No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
  • No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale
  • No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron
  • No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana
  • No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
  • No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco
  • No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette

South Region

  • No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant
  • No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware
  • No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood
  • No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
  • No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB
  • No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan
  • No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago
  • No. 8 Seton Hal vs. No. 9 TCU

Midwest Region

  • No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC
  • No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
  • No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate
  • No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
  • No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond
  • No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State
  • No. 7 USC vs. No. 10. Miami
  • No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton

The 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton with First Four games. 

Basketball

The first round will be played Thursday and Friday with 32 games at eight locations: Milwaukee, San Diego, Buffalo, Greenville, S.C., Portland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Fort Worth. 

The four regional sites are San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The 2022 men's Final Four will be played in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.

Download your printable bracket by clicking here

