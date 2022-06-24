Men's Basketball 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule Announced

The schedule for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge is set. The Challenge pits all 14 Big Ten teams against all 14 Atlantic Coast COnference teams.

Of the 28 teams, 13 competed in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship. The Big Ten led all conferences with nine teams receiving bids to the NCAA Tournament. Four ACC teams competed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten Conference won the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge with an 8-6 record, marking the third consecutive year the Big Ten Conference defeated the ACC.

The Alliance Teammates for Mental Health initiative was launched during last year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, for both the men's and women's challenges, to raise awareness as to the importance of mental health and wellness.



The Men's 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be played Monday, Nov. 28, Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30

2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule

Monday, November 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, November 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, November 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

