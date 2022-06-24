Skip to main content

Men's Basketball 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule Announced

The matchups for the Men's 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge are set.

The schedule for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge is set. The Challenge pits all 14 Big Ten teams against all 14 Atlantic Coast COnference teams.

Of the 28 teams, 13 competed in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship. The Big Ten led all conferences with nine teams receiving bids to the NCAA Tournament. Four ACC teams competed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten Conference won the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge with an 8-6 record, marking the third consecutive year the Big Ten Conference defeated the ACC.

The Alliance Teammates for Mental Health initiative was launched during last year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, for both the men's and women's challenges, to raise awareness as to the importance of mental health and wellness. 

The Men's 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be played Monday, Nov. 28, Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30

2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule

Monday, November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, November 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska

