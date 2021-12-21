NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7
The Big Ten boasts four teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. This week, Purdue holds the No. 3 position in both polls, with Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin also included.
Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana also received votes between both polls.
Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 7.
AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 7
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
1. Baylor
1. Baylor
2. Duke
2. Duke
3. Purdue
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
T4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
T4. Arizona
6. Arizona
6. UCLA
7. Kansas
7. Kansas
8. USC
8. Iowa State
9. Iowa State
9. USC
10. Alabama
10. Michigan State
11. Michigan State
11. Alabama
12. Auburn
12. Auburn
13. Houston
13. Ohio State
14. Ohio State
14. Houston
15. Seton Hall
15. Seton Hall
16. Texas
16. LSU
17. LSU
17. Texas
18. Xavier
18. Kentucky
19. Tennessee
19. Tennessee
20. Kentucky
20. Xavier
21. Colorado State
21. Colorado State
22. Providence
22. Villanova
23. Villanova
23. Providence
24. Wisconsin
24. Wisconsin
25. Texas Tech
25. Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma State 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, UConn 34, Illinois 24, West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 21, Loyola Chicago 16, Minnesota 15, San Francisco 12, Wake Forest 9, Saint Mary's 3, BYU 2, Florida 2, Michigan 1, Indiana 1
Dropped from rankings: UConn 20, Arkansas 24 UConn 20, Arkansas 24
Dropped from rankings: Arkansas 19, UConn 22
Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings
The following standings are accurate as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
|Team
|Big Ten Record
|Overall Record
|Streak
(11) Michigan State
2-0
9-2
W4
(14) Ohio State
2-0
8-2
W4
Illinois
2-0
8-3
W1
Northwestern
1-0
8-2
W3
Minnesota
1-1
9-1
W1
(24) Wisconsin
1-1
9-2
W1
Rutgers
1-1
5-5
L1
(3) Purdue
1-1
11-1
W3
Indiana
1-1
9-2
W2
Michigan
1-1
7-4
W1
Maryland
0-1
6-4
W1
Iowa
0-2
8-3
W1
Penn State
0-2
5-5
L1
Nebraska
0-2
5-7
L5
