NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

The Big Ten boasts four teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. This week, Purdue holds the No. 3 position in both polls, with Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin also included.

Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana also received votes between both polls.

Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 7.

AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 7

AP Top 25 Coaches Poll 1. Baylor 1. Baylor 2. Duke 2. Duke 3. Purdue 3. Purdue 4. Gonzaga T4. Gonzaga 5. UCLA T4. Arizona 6. Arizona 6. UCLA 7. Kansas 7. Kansas 8. USC 8. Iowa State 9. Iowa State 9. USC 10. Alabama 10. Michigan State 11. Michigan State 11. Alabama 12. Auburn 12. Auburn 13. Houston 13. Ohio State 14. Ohio State 14. Houston 15. Seton Hall 15. Seton Hall 16. Texas 16. LSU 17. LSU 17. Texas 18. Xavier 18. Kentucky 19. Tennessee 19. Tennessee 20. Kentucky 20. Xavier 21. Colorado State 21. Colorado State 22. Providence 22. Villanova 23. Villanova 23. Providence 24. Wisconsin 24. Wisconsin 25. Texas Tech 25. Texas Tech Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma State 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1 Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, UConn 34, Illinois 24, West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 21, Loyola Chicago 16, Minnesota 15, San Francisco 12, Wake Forest 9, Saint Mary's 3, BYU 2, Florida 2, Michigan 1, Indiana 1 Dropped from rankings: UConn 20, Arkansas 24 UConn 20, Arkansas 24 Dropped from rankings: Arkansas 19, UConn 22

Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings

The following standings are accurate as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Team Big Ten Record Overall Record Streak (11) Michigan State 2-0 9-2 W4 (14) Ohio State 2-0 8-2 W4 Illinois 2-0 8-3 W1 Northwestern 1-0 8-2 W3 Minnesota 1-1 9-1 W1 (24) Wisconsin 1-1 9-2 W1 Rutgers 1-1 5-5 L1 (3) Purdue 1-1 11-1 W3 Indiana 1-1 9-2 W2 Michigan 1-1 7-4 W1 Maryland 0-1 6-4 W1 Iowa 0-2 8-3 W1 Penn State 0-2 5-5 L1 Nebraska 0-2 5-7 L5

