    December 21, 2021
    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

    Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin remain among the nation's best.
    The Big Ten boasts four teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. This week, Purdue holds the No. 3 position in both polls, with Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin also included.

    Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana also received votes between both polls.

    Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 7.

    AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 7

    AP Top 25Coaches Poll

    1. Baylor

    1. Baylor

    2. Duke

    2. Duke

    3. Purdue

    3. Purdue

    4. Gonzaga

    T4. Gonzaga

    5. UCLA

    T4. Arizona

    6. Arizona

    6. UCLA

    7. Kansas

    7. Kansas

    8. USC

    8. Iowa State

    9. Iowa State

    9. USC

    10. Alabama

    10. Michigan State

    11. Michigan State

    11. Alabama

    12. Auburn

    12. Auburn

    13. Houston

    13. Ohio State 

    14. Ohio State

    14. Houston

    15. Seton Hall

    15. Seton Hall

    16. Texas

    16. LSU

    17. LSU

    17. Texas

    18. Xavier

    18. Kentucky

    19. Tennessee

    19. Tennessee

    20. Kentucky

    20. Xavier

    21. Colorado State

    21. Colorado State

    22. Providence

    22. Villanova

    23. Villanova

    23. Providence

    24. Wisconsin

    24. Wisconsin

    25. Texas Tech

    25. Texas Tech

    Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma State 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1

    Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, UConn 34, Illinois 24, West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 21, Loyola Chicago 16, Minnesota 15, San Francisco 12, Wake Forest 9, Saint Mary's 3, BYU 2, Florida 2, Michigan 1, Indiana 1

    Dropped from rankings: UConn 20, Arkansas 24

    Dropped from rankings: Arkansas 19, UConn 22

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

    Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings

    The following standings are accurate as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

    TeamBig Ten RecordOverall RecordStreak

    (11) Michigan State

    2-0

    9-2

    W4

    (14) Ohio State

    2-0

    8-2

    W4

    Illinois

    2-0

    8-3

    W1

    Northwestern

    1-0

    8-2

    W3

    Minnesota

    1-1

    9-1

    W1

    (24) Wisconsin

    1-1

    9-2

    W1

    Rutgers

    1-1

    5-5

    L1

    (3) Purdue

    1-1

    11-1

    W3

    Indiana

    1-1

    9-2

    W2

    Michigan

    1-1

    7-4

    W1

    Maryland

    0-1

    6-4

    W1

    Iowa

    0-2

    8-3

    W1

    Penn State

    0-2

    5-5

    L1

    Nebraska

    0-2

    5-7

    L5

