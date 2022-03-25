NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16

The Boilermakers defeated No. 6-seeded Texas 81-71 and the Peacocks pulled off an impressive 70-60 upset of No. 7-seeded Murray State in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Spread: Purdue -13

Over/Under Total: 133.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.