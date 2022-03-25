Skip to main content

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: How to Watch No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16

Game time, TV channel, betting odds and more for the March Madness East regional semifinal.

2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 2.32.07 PM

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

18

The Boilermakers defeated No. 6-seeded Texas 81-71 and the Peacocks pulled off an impressive 70-60 upset of No. 7-seeded Murray State in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Betting Odds for Purdue vs. Saint Peter's

Spread: Purdue -13

Over/Under Total: 133.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

