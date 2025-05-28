Northwestern Star Forward Faced With Difficult NBA Draft Decision
Nick Martinelli's breakout season in 2024-25 took the Big Ten by storm. Now, the league's leading scorer has a major decision to make regarding the future of his basketball career.
Shortly after Northwestern's season ended, Martinelli declared for the NBA Draft while retaining his collegiate eligibility. Former Wildcats Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer did a similar move in 2023 and 2024, respectively, in order to get valuable feedback from NBA scouts ahead of one final season in purple and white.
Martinelli could play one more year at Northwestern if he wants to, but the allure of playing in the NBA may be too much to ignore. The decision could make or cost Martinelli hundreds of thousands of dollars, as the junior forward is not currently projected to be drafted, but Northwestern could make a compelling offer using NIL and revenue sharing that could entice him to return to Evanston.
Like all undergraduates that applied for an early entry, Martinelli has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 28 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain his college eligibility.
Martinelli earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors last season after averaging 20.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, significant increases from his first two years in Evanston. The Glenbrook, Illinois, native led Northwestern to a 17-16 record despite injuries to several of the team's top players.
If he decides to return to Northwestern, Martinelli would project to be one of the best players in college basketball next season.