Skip to main content

Northwestern vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: Starting Lineups Announced

These are the starting five for the Wildcats and the Badgers showdown in Evanston.

Northwestern (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) and No. 8 Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) will meet for another conference battle Tuesday night in Evanston. Fresh off a 64-62 upset of then-ranked No. 10 Michigan State on the road, the Wildcats are looking for another marquee win as they welcome students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena for the first time since December. 

The Wildcats and Badgers tip off in Evanston at 8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Starting Five

Northwestern

G #0 Boo Buie

G #1 Chase Audige

G #3 Ty Berry

F #22 Pete Nance

F #31 Robbie Beran

No image description

FJa36ewXIAAljhk
Play
Basketball

Northwestern vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: Starting Lineups Announced

These are the starting five for the Wildcats and the Badgers showdown in Evanston.

38 seconds ago
USATSI_17509557
Play
Basketball

Shorthanded Wildcats Shock No. 10 Michigan State

The Wildcats put up an incredible effort, without Pete Nance, to escape East Lansing with a win.

Jan 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 9.20.21 PM
Play
Basketball

Northwestern Avoids Collapse and Defeats Rutgers in Big Ten Matchup

A double-digit lead evaporates in the fourth quarter, but a Veronica Burton-led Wildcats find a way to win at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Jan 14, 2022

No. 8 Wisconsin

G #1  Johnny Davis

G #23 Chucky Hupburn

G #34 Brad Davison

F #5 Tyler Wahl

F #22 Steven Crowl

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

FJa36ewXIAAljhk
Basketball

Northwestern vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: Starting Lineups Announced

38 seconds ago
USATSI_17509557
Basketball

Shorthanded Wildcats Shock No. 10 Michigan State

Jan 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 9.20.21 PM
Basketball

Northwestern Avoids Collapse and Defeats Rutgers in Big Ten Matchup

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17496304
Basketball

Maryland Outlast Northwestern in Big Ten Matchup

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_17481029
Basketball

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs Maryland

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_16679756 (1)
Football

Breaking: QB Hunter Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 12, 2022
FBSchedule22
Football

Big Ten Conference Releases 2022 Football Schedule

Jan 12, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Wildcats In The Pros

Trevor Siemian scores 2 TDs, Dean Lowry logs season-high sacks, and more from the NFL’s Week 18

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17484305
Football

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Live Highlights from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

Jan 11, 2022