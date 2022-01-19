Northwestern vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: Starting Lineups Announced

Northwestern (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) and No. 8 Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) will meet for another conference battle Tuesday night in Evanston. Fresh off a 64-62 upset of then-ranked No. 10 Michigan State on the road, the Wildcats are looking for another marquee win as they welcome students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena for the first time since December.

The Wildcats and Badgers tip off in Evanston at 8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Starting Five

Northwestern

G #0 Boo Buie

G #1 Chase Audige

G #3 Ty Berry

F #22 Pete Nance

F #31 Robbie Beran

No. 8 Wisconsin

G #1 Johnny Davis

G #23 Chucky Hupburn

G #34 Brad Davison

F #5 Tyler Wahl

F #22 Steven Crowl

