Northwestern vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: Starting Lineups Announced
Northwestern (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) and No. 8 Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) will meet for another conference battle Tuesday night in Evanston. Fresh off a 64-62 upset of then-ranked No. 10 Michigan State on the road, the Wildcats are looking for another marquee win as they welcome students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena for the first time since December.
The Wildcats and Badgers tip off in Evanston at 8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.
Starting Five
Northwestern
G #0 Boo Buie
G #1 Chase Audige
G #3 Ty Berry
F #22 Pete Nance
F #31 Robbie Beran
No. 8 Wisconsin
G #1 Johnny Davis
G #23 Chucky Hupburn
G #34 Brad Davison
F #5 Tyler Wahl
F #22 Steven Crowl
