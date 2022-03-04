Skip to main content

The Wildcats look for redemption against No. 12 Iowa during Big Ten Tournament play

Northwestern takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Northwestern Wildcats look to continue their path to the Big Ten tournament championship as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals tonight at 5:30 p.m. CT.

With three Wildcats putting up double digits against the University of Minnesota and players like Veronica Burton and Lauryn Satterwhite contributing on both sides of the court, Northwestern was able to slide past the Gophers in the remaining minutes of the game, advancing them to play No. 2 seeded Iowa.

This is the third time the Cats’ and the Hawkeyes will go head to head this year.

An even match-up so far this season, Northwestern defeated Iowa Jan. 6, 77-69, while Iowa took the victory in game two on Jan. 28, with a score of 72-67.

Two of the best point guards in the conference and the country, Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Burton will battle it out once more this season.

Northwestern guard Veronica Burton (12) tallies a steal against Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1)
Both guards rank nationally among multiple categories, with Clark most notably recognized for being the top women’s basketball player in points per game (27.5) this year, and Burton as one of the top defensive players, finishing the season with an average of 4.11 steals per game.

The Hawkeyes are currently ranked No. 12 overall, so, a win for the Cats’ tonight against a top 25 team would help their case in attaining a spot in the upcoming March Madness tournament.

