Northwestern Men's Basketball Lands Highest Rated Recruit in School History

While basketball season is still a few months away, the Wildcats are making headlines after getting an official commitment from point guard Rowan Brumbaugh, a four-star recruit out of Northfield Mount Hermon School (MA).

Brumbaugh hails from Washington D.C. and chose to attend the prestigious prep school that has produced numerous college basketball players, including former Michigan Wolverine and Purdue Boilermaker Spike Albrecht. He possesses a frame of 6'4" and weighs 180 lbs entering his senior year of high school.

Brumbaugh had 29 offers before committing to the Wildcats, and had high interest from Georgetown University and the University of Maryland as well. He is considered a top-100 player in the class of 2022 by many ranking sites as well as being a top-five player in Massachusetts.

Brumbaugh is a confident player. He trusts his shooting ability and is not afraid to shoot from deep, but also will dash to the hoop and outmuscle his opponents to get points that way. He can make a slick pass when necessary, and for sure displays the playmaking ability that is vital for the success of a point guard. In addition to his ball handling skills, his quick first steps really allow him to gain an edge on defenders in his pursuit of open space. This speed also helps him from beyond the arc, as defenders do not want to be beat and thus give him some more space to work with.

While Brumbaugh will not grace the court at Welsh-Ryan arena until late 2022, he still brings excitement as a highly touted prospect that looks like a multi-year player.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Northwestern Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Slate

Breaking Down the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Roster

Northwestern Football 2021 Schedule at a Glance

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Murray at @Murray_Jack_

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily