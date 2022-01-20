Skip to main content

TikTok Video Shows Wisconsin Fan Being Kicked Out of Northwestern Basketball Game After Making Racist Gesture

Wisconsin Athletics denounced the behavior in an online statement.

A Wisconsin fan was removed from Welsh-Ryan Arena during the Badgers' 82-76 win over the Wildcats Tuesday night.

A video of the incident, which was shared on TikTok, shows the individual making a "slant-eye" gesture giving the Northwestern student section the middle finger before being escorted out of the arena by police.

"We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and we find it abhorrent and disgusting," University of Wisconsin Athletics said in an online statement responding to the video. "This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events."

The individual has not been identified.

