2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Day Hub: How to Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

No. 1 Alabama (13-1, 7-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1, 8-0) take the field Monday night in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in an SEC East/West clash. Below is everything you need to know ahead of kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

About the Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs finished the 2021 season atop the SEC and as the lone undefeated team in the Power Five, but fell to the Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Championship Game by a score of 41-24.

Both Alabama and Georgia defeated their semifinal game opponents in swift fashion: Alabama blew out No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia ended No. 2 Michigan's season with a 34-11 win in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia's only National Championship Game appearance was in 2018, when Alabama defeated the Bulldogs 26-23. Alabama is the most seasoned team when it comes to the playoffs — the Crimson Tide have played in the National Championship Game five times, including wins in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia

Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

National Championship Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Georgia -3

Over/Under Total: 52.5

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Rose Bowl at SISportsbook.

Betting Odds for Alabama vs. Georgia via SI Sportsbook

