Northwestern Commit Discusses Future in Evanston

The Northwestern football class of 2023 remains highly regarded at No. 22 in the national rankings as the newest season rolls closer. While this impact will not be felt in the upcoming rendition of the Wildcats, having this jolt of talent entering the program in the near future is promising.

The first commitment in the class was Dylan Senda, an offensive lineman from Dearborn, MI. Since committing, Senda has visited the campus multiple times and intends to enroll in January 2023.

Senda spoke with writer Jack Murray about his recruitment process, impressions of the campus and what he is excited for in the future.

JM: Can you describe your recruiting process to Northwestern?

DS: Northwestern started communicating with me my Freshman year. I camped with them in Summer of 2021. They offered me at the beginning of junior year. They were consistently reaching out right from the beginning. I think their interest level escalated after the camp I attended and working out with Coach Anderson at the camp. They did all the background checks on me and eventually offered prior to my junior season.

JM: What set Northwestern above the other schools who offered you?

DS: They were different for a number of reasons. Coach Anderson invested a lot of time building our relationship and we both continue to do so. I felt comfortable and confident that he and Coach Fitzgerald could take my game to another level. I love the academic reputation it offers and the opportunities when my football career is over through their network of alumni. I love the city of Chicago and everything it offers. I am more than just a football player and just felt it is the best fit for me.

JM: How have your visits to campus been so far?

DS: All my visits over the last year have been great. I met so many great people on my recruiting journey and am so thankful for those opportunities. However this NU staff has gone the extra mile making me and my family feel welcomed. I just had my official visit a couple of weeks ago and I had an absolute awesome experience. Even though I am committed, I camped there this month. It was a great chance for me to work out with Coach Anderson. I wanted to show him how far I’ve come since the end of my last season. I also wanted him to critique me with specific details on what I need to work on prior to me enrolling in January.

JM: How has your communication been with other recruits/current players?

DS: My communication with the other recruits have gone extremely well. We are all getting to know each other more and we are all excited to get on campus. I just went to the teams first practice with pads. It was awesome! I was able to visit with several of the 2023 commits and several 2024, 2025, & 2026 prospects! It was great to listen to them about their journey and share why NU is so special and my choice! I let them know how this place is different in academics and in the football program! The difference is also in the people at NU. The coaching, players, administrators as well as students are what make this place special.

JM: What are you looking forward to about your senior year?

DS: I am looking forward to finishing out my senior season on a high note. I have been working non-stop since my junior season ended in November. I feel that I am bigger, faster, stronger and more polished fundamentally. I am anxious to help my team this fall. I am also looking forward to seeing all my friends at school for my last semester. Working hard to finish strong in school and on our football season!

JM: What would you want Wildcat fans to know about you?

DS: I would want the Wildcat fans to know that I am a well-rounded student-athlete. I have a relentless work ethic and am never satisfied with where I am at in my development process. I am a leader that cares about my teammates and helping them in anyway I can on and off the field. I also am very involved in my community helping others and in giving back. It’s very important to me to put others first.

